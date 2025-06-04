New York City's Democratic mayoral candidates slam Andrew Cuomo in first debate

The Democrats who want to be New York City's next mayor squared off Wednesday in their first debate.

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo's position at the top of the polls going into the event made him the favorite punching bag of the other candidates, but he came determined to settle some scores after months of attacks from his opponents.

Candidates bring up nursing home deaths, sexual harassment charges in debate

Some of Cuomo's sharpest exchanges involved Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani, who is second in the polls.

"Donald Trump would go through Mr. Mamdani like a hot knife through butter. He's been in government 27 minutes. He passed three bills, that's all he's done. He has no experience with Washington, no experience with New York City. He would be Trump's delight," Cuomo said.

"Look, it's true that I don't have experience with corrupt Trump billionaires who are funding my campaign. I don't have experience with party politics and insider consultants. I do have experience, however, with winning $450 million in debt relief for thousand of working class taxi drivers," Mamdani said.

The frustration the other Democrats have in running against Cuomo was on full display.

"With all the corruption that's in Washington, we can't have corruption here in New York City, as well. It's not only that Andrew Cuomo lied to Congress, which is perjury, he also lied to the grieving families whose loved ones he sent into those nursing homes to protect his $5 million book deal," City Comptroller Brad Lander said.

Cuomo's resignation over sexual harassment charges also came up repeatedly.

"The people who don't feel safe are young women, mothers and grandmothers around Andrew Cuomo. That's the greatest threat to public safety," former assemblymember Michael Blake said in response to a question about subway safety.

Cuomo was given an opportunity to response to Blake's sexual harassment allegation.

"People who are watching at home have to be incredibly frustrated. They defunded the police. They reduced the number of police," he said.

"Every woman watching tonight – he was just given a chance to actually address the clear claims that were stated and ignored it," Blake said.

The candidates were also given a chance to talk about their biggest regret in politics.

"One of my regrets is having trusted the leaders within our own party, leaders like Andrew Cuomo," Mamdani said.

Cuomo fired back when asked about his regret.

"That we've gotten to a point where rhetoric has no connection with reality, where a person who has served in government for several years only passed three bills," he said.

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams slammed his response.

"No regrets when it comes to slow walking PPE and vaccinations in the season of COVID to Black and Brown communities? Really, no regrets? No regrets?" she said.

Israel, Knicks, rent discussed in mayoral debate

The candidates were also asked which country they would visit first after being elected mayor.

Adams said the Holy Land, and Cuomo, Whitney Tilson and former city comptroller Scott Stringer all said Israel.

"I would stay in New York City. My plans are to address New Yorkers across the five boroughs and focus on that," said Mamdani, who has come under fire for his pro-Palestinian stance. "I believe that you need not travel to Israel to stand up for Jewish New Yorkers."

All the candidates agreed to limit helicopter traffic, and most think the New York Knicks made a mistake firing head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Sen. Zellnor Myrie pays the lowest rent of all nine candidates – $1,300. Cuomo pays the most at $7,800, and Adams has paid off the mortgage on her home.