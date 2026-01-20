NYC Mayor Mamdani, Sen. Bernie Sanders to join striking nurses on picket line

There's no end in sight for the New York City nurses strike, which has stretched into its second week.

Nurses went on strike nine days ago, and say they're not backing down from what they're demanding from the city's three major hospital systems - NewYork-Presbyterian, Mount Sinai Health, and Montefiore.

The nurses are cold and exhausted. Negotiations remain at a standstill, and no additional negotiations are scheduled.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are expected to join striking nurses on the picket line Tuesday. Mamdani stood by the nurses on the first day of their strike.

The New York State Nurses Association is calling for better staffing ratios, protection from workplace violence, and improved healthcare benefits. The hospitals continue to push back, calling the union's demands unreasonable.

Hundreds of nurses have shown up each day on the picket line. Many say they'd rather been inside caring for patients, but until there's progress, they're staying put.

"I've been loyal to them since my 20s. I've always been there and made so many sacrifices - holidays, leaving my family," one nurse said.

"Despite our best efforts to negotiate, a near-term path to an agreement is very unlikely. Over the weekend, our operational teams extended our plans to run the Health System without the support of the nurses NYSNA leadership has convinced to strike," Mt. Sinai Health CEO Brendan Carr said in a statement Monday.