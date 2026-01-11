Nurses strike in NYC looms as major hospitals, union face midnight deadline to reach deal

The potential for a major nurses strike in New York City is growing by the minute, with major hospitals and the New York State Nurses Association facing a midnight deadline to negotiate a deal Sunday.

Nearly 16,000 nurses could walk off the job Monday at Montefiore Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai West and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, unless an agreement is reached beforehand.

The union said it will provide an update on the negotiations in a news conference at 11 a.m.

Key issues for the union

Leaders for NYSNA have said key sticking points in contract negotiations with Montefiore, Mount Sinai and NewYork-Presbyterian involve health benefits, safe staffing and patient safety.

"Instead of guaranteeing health care for nurses, these wealthy hospitals are pushing to cut health benefits for nurses who put their own health on the line to care for New Yorkers," Nancy Hagans, president of NYSNA, said on Saturday.

In a joint statement, the hospitals called the potential strike "reckless" and asked union leadership to reconsider.

"NYSNA leadership has chosen to abandon patients in their time of need, but Montefiore Medical Center, Mount Sinai, and NewYork-Presbyterian will not. Their decision to walk out on our patients can only be described as reckless," the hospitals said.

A strike could last weeks, hospital says

Montefiore said it was preparing for what could be a multi-week strike, while Mount Sinai and NewYork-Presbyterian said they're ready to safely care for patients if a strike occurs.

"NYSNA leadership's reckless and irresponsible demands totaling $3.6 billion, including a nearly 40% wage increase, clearly put patients at risk; we are resolute in devoting whatever resources are necessary to safe and seamless care for our community," Joe Solmonese, Montefiore's senior VP of strategic communications, said in a statement last week.

Some hospitals in the area have already reached a deal with NYSNA, including all of Northwell Health facilities in Nassau County, while others pulled back their strike notices.

"Northwell Health is pleased to have reached tentative agreements with NYSNA ... at Huntington, Plainview and Syosset hospitals. From the start of negotiations, our goal has been to reach a fair contract that supports our valued nurses and upholds the high standard of care our patients and community trust," a statement from Northwell said.

Hochul signs executive order

Gov. Kathy Hochul encouraged both sides to remain at the bargaining table and strike a deal in a video posted Friday on social media.

"This could jeopardize the lives of thousands of New Yorkers and patients, and I'm strongly encouraging everyone to stay at the table, both sides, management and the nurses, until this is resolved," Hochul said.

The governor also signed an executive order for the Department of Health to ensure hospital contingency plans in the event of a strike.