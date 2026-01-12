Why are New York City nurses on strike? Here are NYSNA's key concerns in negotiations.

Thousands of nurses in New York City went on strike Monday, in what became the city's largest nursing strike on record.

The New York State Nurses Association said it called for the strike as negotiations stalled with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai West, NewYork-Presbyterian and Montefiore Einstein hospitals.

NYSNA leaders said their key sticking points for a new contract with the hospitals are over pay raises, health benefits, safe staffing levels and protections from workplace violence.

The union cited the recent police-involved shooting of a patient at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and an active shooter scare at Mount Sinai as reasons greater protections are needed.

Mamdani says "no shortage of wealth" in health care

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined picketers outside NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Washington Heights on the first day of the strike and said the nurses deserve their fair share.

"This strike is not just a question of how much nurses earn per hour or what health benefits they receive, although both of those issues matter deeply. It is also a question of who deserves to benefit from this system," Mamdani said. "There is no shortage of wealth in the heath care industry, especially so at the three privately operated hospital groups at which nurses are striking, the wealthiest in the entire city."

The mayor urged the hospitals and the union to get back to the bargaining table and negotiate in good faith.

NewYork-Presbyterian said in a statement it wants an agreement that reflects the nurses' roles and "also recognizes the challenging realities of today's health care environment."

"Pushing to cut back health benefits"

Cecilia Barreto, one of the nurses picketing outside Mount Sinai West, said health benefits were her number one concern and that the strike is a last resort.

"I have been here for two years and I've made such great bonds with the nurses here, and I know that there are nurses who have battled cancer and depend on their health care. So we need to make sure that the health care we receive stays intact because their lives depend on it," Barreto said.

Nancy Hagans, president of NYSNA, said over the weekend, "Instead of guaranteeing health care for nurses, these wealthy hospitals are pushing to cut health benefits for nurses who put their own health on the line to care for New Yorkers."

"Reckless and irresponsible demands"

Joe Solmonese, Montefiore's senior VP of strategic communications, said in a statement before the strike that the union's asks were unreasonable.

He reiterated the hospital's position after the strike began.

"NYSNA's leaders continue to double down on their $3.6 billion in reckless demands, including nearly 40% wage increases, and their troubling proposals like demanding that a nurse not be terminated if found to be compromised by drugs or alcohol while on the job. We remain resolute in our commitment to providing safe and seamless care, regardless of how long the strike may last," Solmonese said.

Mount Sinai released a statement at the beginning of the strike calling NYSNA's demands "extreme."

"Unfortunately, NYSNA decided to move forward with its strike while refusing to move on from its extreme economic demands, which we cannot agree to, but we are ready with 1,400 qualified and specialized nurses – and prepared to continue to provide safe patient care for as long as this strike lasts," the spokesperson for Mount Sinai said.

Some area hospitals reached a deal with NYSNA to avert a strike, including Northwell Health on Long Island.