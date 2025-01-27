NYC Mayor Eric Adams scales back schedule over health concerns

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is being sidelined by health concerns.

His office says he is scaling back his public schedule this week, as he undergoes doctors appointments and medical tests.

A spokesperson for the mayor did not go into many details, asking for privacy.

"Over the last few days, Mayor Adams hasn't been feeling his best. As a result, this week, the mayor will have a number of doctors' appointments and undergo routine medical tests. While Mayor Adams will continue to communicate constantly with staff and ensure city business continues undeterred, during this time, the mayor will have a limited public schedule," the spokesperson said in a statement around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Adams' office also released his schedule for Monday, which only lists an 8 a.m. meeting with senior administration officials. Despite his limited schedule, his office says he will ensure city business continues undeterred.

"New Yorkers can rest assured that their local government will continue to deliver for them every day as our committed workforce at City Hall, and more than 300,000 employees at dozens of city agencies, continue to show up on the most important issues," the statement continued. "Like every other New Yorker, Mayor Adams has a right to privacy when it comes to personal matters, but we will continue to communicate in the unlikely event he is unable to fully discharge his duties on any particular day."

The mayor's health concerns follow a busy week that began with his last-minute decision to attend President Trump's inauguration, even though he had to cancel appearances at several MLK Day events.

The mayor argued it was important to have a better relationship with Mr. Trump than he had with former President Joe Biden, who refused to help him with the migrant crisis that sent some 200,000 people to New York City.