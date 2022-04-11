Mayor Adams isolating, taking antiviral medication after positive COVID test

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is in isolation Monday after testing positive for COVID-19 for the first time.

He marked his 100th day in office Sunday, and canceled all public events for the week ahead.

As CBS2's John Dias reported, it's business as usual at City Hall -- the only thing missing is the city's leader. Adams is home at Gracie Mansion and working remotely.

On Sunday night, the mayor tweeted in part, "Thankfully, I'm vaccinated and boosted so symptoms are minimal."

A spokesperson said it was his raspy voice that prompted him to take a test. He was also heard coughing at times during a radio interview Sunday.

I've tested positive for #COVID19 and am following my doctors orders by isolating. Thankfully, I'm vaccinated and boosted so symptoms are minimal. I'll work remotely and I know we've got the best team in the country at work at City Hall. We'll continue to #GetStuffDone. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) April 10, 2022

It comes after a whirlwind of appearances, including an event for journalists and politicians called the Gridiron Dinner in Washington, D.C. So far, 72 people have tested positive since the event nine days ago.

The mayor's positive test has some rethinking COVID restrictions, such as masking indoors, and whether they should return to New York.

"Anyone can get COVID now, because no one is doing the right protection. Everyone should be wearing masks," Bronx resident Melton Hill told Dias.

"If you're vaccinated, I think it should be optional," Upper West Side resident Chris Clegg said.

"I don't think we need the restrictions right now, but everyone should be cautious," said Upper West Side resident Lois Freedman.

Cases are on the rise in New York City, with 3.3% testing positive on a seven-day average, but not as high as the surge over the winter with the Omicron variant.

Frank Tsiamtsiouris, who owns Meteo Diner on the Upper West Side, told Dias adding new COVID precautions could crush business again, just when things are really picking up.

"We have to move on with mask mandates and all of that. Customers are beginning to feel more comfortable," Tsiamtsiouris said. "We have dividers here, we have precautions."

The Biden administration's new coronavirus response coordinator said on CBS Mornings since hospitalizations are still down nationwide, he doesn't think any changes are needed to masking requirements yet.

"If it gets substantially worse, we're going to want to look at issues like masking. But at this moment, these numbers are still quite low. And I think we need to continue focusing on protecting people with vaccines and treatments," said Dr. Ashish Jha.

Jha also said everyone 60 and older should get their second booster, and those in the 50s should consider it if they have health problems.

As for Adams, he said he is taking antiviral medication, which is currently free for eligible New Yorkers.

