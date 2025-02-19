NYC Mayor Eric Adams' case in court today as judge weighs motion to dismiss corruption charges

Judge to rule on whether to drop NYC Mayor Eric Adams' charges

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has a crucial day ahead as a judge is set to rule whether or not to drop the federal corruption charges against him.

The hearing comes amid growing calls for the mayor to resign or be removed from office.

The federal judge overseeing the case, Dale Ho, is also facing increasing demands to scrutinize the federal government's reason for dropping the charges. At least two outside parties have weighed in.

On Monday, three former U.S. attorneys for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut filed a brief, asking the judge to conduct an extensive inquiry to determine if the U.S. Department of Justice is using the dismissal of the indictment as a means of securing the mayor's cooperation with President Trump's anti-immigration policies.

That same day, the watchdog group Common Cause asked the judge to deny the DOJ's motion and to appoint a special counsel.

Judge Ho will hear from both the mayor's attorney and prosecutors before ruling on the request to dismiss the case. Adams will be present in court for the hearing, which is scheduled for 2 p.m.

So far, the judge has not given any indication as to what he will decide, writing in an order that both parties should be prepared to address "the reasons for the Government's motion," the effect of Adams' consent to dropping the charges and "the procedure for resolution of the motion."

Gov. Kathy Hochul considering her options

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will be among those closely watching the hearing. The governor has the power to remove the mayor, but it has never been done before in the state's history.

On Tuesday, she met with key players in city politics at her office in Manhattan, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, Rev. Al Sharpton and New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who is running for mayor.

Calls have been growing louder for the mayor to resign or be removed by the governor since the acting deputy attorney general's directive last week to dismiss his corruption case. Since then, at least seven federal prosecutors have resigned and four of Adams' eight top deputy mayors announced they are stepping down.

Sources tell CBS News New York the mayor is eyeing Randy Mastro, who served in the Giuliani administration, to replace one of them, as well as the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry.

"Mayor Adams has a responsibility to decisively demonstrate to the people of New York City that he has the capacity to continue to govern in the best interest of New Yorkers, as opposed to taking orders from the Trump administration," Jeffries said Tuesday.

"If he cannot explain how he's going to fill these vacant seats and run city government, then I will seek to convene a meeting of the Committee on Mayoral Inability - that's essentially like an impeachment committee," Lander said earlier this week.

Lander says if that inability committee decides the mayor is unable to fulfill his duties, the City Council will then have 21 days to vote on whether the mayor should be removed from office.

A City Hall spokesperson told CBS News New York in a statement that Adams will continue to serve the 8.3 million New Yorkers and is available to speak with Hochul.