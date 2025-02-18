With NYC Mayor Eric Adams under fire, Gov. Kathy Hochul convenes top leaders to discuss his fate

New York City Mayor Eric Adams faces mounting pressure to step down following a wave of resignations Monday at City Hall.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is meeting with key leaders Tuesday at her offices in Midtown Manhattan to discuss whether the mayor should be removed from office. Hochul will hold a series of one-on-one meetings with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander and New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, to name a few.

The governor says everything is on the table, including the mayor agreeing to step down or not run for reelection or invoking her powers to remove him from office, something that has never been done before in the history of the state.

"I recognize the immense responsibility I hold as governor and the constitutional powers granted to this office. In the 235 years of New York State history, these powers have never been utilized to remove a duly-elected mayor; overturning the will of the voters is a serious step that should not be taken lightly," Hochul said in a statement Monday night. "That said, the alleged conduct at City Hall that has been reported over the past two weeks is troubling and cannot be ignored. Tomorrow, I have asked key leaders to meet me at my Manhattan office for a conversation about the path forward, with the goal of ensuring stability for the City of New York."

CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer has learned that Hochul's possibilities include asking the mayor to resign or invoking powers never before used to remove him from office.

Demonstrators gathered outside Hochul's office Tuesday to call for Adams to be removed.

Adams to appear in court for Wednesday dismissal hearing

Adams has been struggling to reset since a Department of Justice memo last week ordered federal prosecutors in New York to dismiss their corruption charges against him. Critics say it set up a possible quid pro quo, but the mayor denies that.

Judge Dale Ho will hold a hearing with prosecutors, Adams and his attorneys on the Justice Department's motion to dismiss the case Wednesday afternoon. Adams himself will be present in the court for the hearing. Ho pointed out that the motion to dismiss requires Adams give his consent in writing to the motion to dismiss, which Ho wrote he hadn't yet received.

"The parties should be prepared to address... the reasons for the government's motion, the scope and effect of Mayor Adams's 'consent in writing'... and the procedure for resolution of the motion," Ho wrote in his order.

The DOJ motion to dismiss prompted a wave of resignations within the U.S. attorney's office and, ultimately, from the mayor's office, as well.

The judge has the power to dismiss the case as per the Justice Department's request. He can also establish a special counsel.

Former U.S. Attorney Nathaniel Akerman - a Watergate prosecutor - filed a motion in federal court asking Ho to reject the DOJ's request and to establish the special counsel.

"With the Government agreeing with Mr. Adams to dismiss the indictment, no party before the Court is representing the public interest. We respectfully ask the Court to appoint a special counsel to advise the Court in resolving this unfortunate matter," Akerman wrote.

Adams' attorney Alex Spiro wrote a letter to the court in response to Akerman's motion, and again took issue with former U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon's allegation that the dismissal amounted to a quid pro quo.

"At no time prior to, during, or after the meeting did we, Mayor Adams, or anyone else acting on behalf of Mayor Adams offer anything to the Department, or anyone else, in exchange for dismissal of the case. Nor did the Department, or anyone else, ever ask anything of us or the Mayor in exchange for dismissing the case. There was no quid pro quo. Period," Spiro wrote. "What we never said or suggested to anyone was that Mayor Adams would do X in exchange for Y, and no one said or suggested to us that they would do Y in exchange for X. We are prepared to confirm these points under oath in sworn declarations."

NYC deputy mayors stepping down

On Monday, four deputy mayors -- First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom, Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chauncey Parker -- all notified Adams they would step down from their posts.

"Due to the extraordinary events of the last few weeks and to stay faithful to the oaths we swore to New Yorkers and our families, we have come to the difficult decision to step down from our roles," they said in a statement.

Adams responded with a statement, reading in part, "I am disappointed to see them go, but given the current challenges, I understand their decision."

A spokesperson for the mayor said his office is actively searching for replacements, but all four will remain in their roles until then.

"If they feel unable to serve in City Hall at this time, that raises serious questions about the long-term future of this Mayoral administration," Hochul said in her statement.

Calls for Adams to be removed

Lander, who is also running for mayor, quickly sent a letter to Adams, giving him a Friday deadline for a contingency plan.

"These are people who have served in city government, who have worked for him for years, and for them to say we can no longer serve in good conscience is just alarm bells ringing," said Lander.

Protestors are also piling on the pressure. A crowd showed up at a campaign rally the mayor was holding at a Brooklyn church and demanded the governor remove him from office.

"When I was indicted, remember what happened, people departed. When I was indicted, people said it was the end of the administration, people said that people have lost confidence. Go back and do an analysis from the day that I was indicted to what we have accomplished. That is my ability to lead through turmoil, and I'm going to continue to do that," Adams said.