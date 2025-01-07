"Additional criminal conduct" by NYC Mayor Eric Adams uncovered by investigators, prosecutors say

NEW YORK -- There may be more trouble ahead for New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Federal prosecutors looking into corruption charges against him claim "law enforcement has continued to identify additional individuals involved in Adams' conduct, and to uncover additional criminal conduct by Adams."

Prosecutors made the claim in a court filing submitted Monday. They did not disclose what other alleged criminal conduct they claim to have found.

"You know, even Ray Charles can see what's going on. And I have an attorney, Alex Spiro, he is handling that. I've said over and over again, I've done nothing wrong. Let the attorneys do that. I have to run the city," Adams said Tuesday.

Spiro blasted the court filing.

"This is amateur hour. They are just looking for a headline instead of doing the right thing. I assume we are at the point where New Yorkers are not falling for it," Spiro said.

Adams faces bribery, corruption charges

Adams has pleaded not guilty to corruption charges that are mostly related to his relationship with various Turkish government officials and businesspeople from 2015 to 2022. Prosecutors allege Adams accepted tens of thousands of dollars in travel benefits and illegal campaign donations.

Prosecutors had previously said Adams might face additional charges, saying back in October after the initial charges were announced that it was "quite likely" they would seek a superseding indictment, and "possible" more charges would be filed, and would "likely" include additional defendants.

A federal judge previously declined to dismiss a bribery charge against Adams. His trial is set for April. So far, he faces five counts, including bribery, wire fraud, and soliciting campaign donations from foreign nationals.

A host of former top members of the Adams administration have also come under investigation and been indicted.

Adams has maintained his innocence throughout.

President-elect Donald Trump has said he would consider a pardon for Adams, saying "he was treated pretty unfairly."

Check back soon for more on this developing story.