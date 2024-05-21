NYC Mayor Eric Adams' Turkish liaison is cooperating with federal investigators. Here's what we know about Rana Abbasova.

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams' liaison to the Turkish community is cooperating with federal investigators looking into his 2021 campaign, CBS New York has learned.

Rana Abbasova is the director of protocol for the mayor's Office of Internal Affairs. It's unclear what information she is providing the investigation.

The Adams campaign is accused of conspiring with the Turkish government to funnel illegal foreign contributions.

Adams campaign ties to Turkey

News of the federal investigation into Mayor Eric Adams broke last November when FBI agents raided the home of his chief fundraiser, Briana Suggs.

Several of the mayor's aides' homes were raided, including Abbasova and former Turkish airline executive Cenk Ocal, who was on his transition team.

Sources said Adams' lawyers notified investigators that Abbasova had acted inappropriately, allegedly telling staff to delete messages related to campaign donations from Brooklyn construction firm, KSK, which has ties to Turkey.

When asked about her cooperation with the investigation, the mayor's office told CBS New York, "This is not a new or meaningful development."

"It is our understanding that Ms. Abbasova has been talking to investigators since her improper conduct was reported by the administration in November," the statement continued.

Last month, CBS New York learned investigators were also looking into flight upgrades Adams received while he was Brooklyn borough president. The upgrades were reportedly arranged by Abbasova and Ocal.

The mayor's lawyer released a statement at the time, saying he "consistently disclosed his official travel to Turkey, did not receive any improper upgrades and did nothing inappropriate in exchange for an upgrade."