NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's affinity for food is well known. Here are some of his go-to eateries.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani built a campaign around food, culture and immigrants, which are all things that go back to his South Asian roots.

The 34-year-old Democratic socialist has used his lifelong love of eating to promote his message and policy plans.

His campaign's message was rooted in the daily struggles of working-class and immigrant communities, using his own "Roti and Roses" slogan and speaking New York City's love language, food.

On Jan. 1, Mamdani, whose mother is a renowned Indian filmmaker and father a noted Ugandan scholar, will become the city's first South Asian and Muslim mayor.

Mamdani is a regular at Sami's Kabab House in Astoria

From eating burritos on the subway to doing news conferences and press interviews at his favorite neighborhood spots, Mamdani attracted a melting pot of voters.

And let's not forget, New York City is, after all, a giant potluck. Every dish on every corner has its own unique story.

"I grew up in New York. I'm a New Yorker. I feel like this is my home," Sami Zaman said. "I drive taxi, sell fruits, newspaper on the streets, driving yellow cab, Uber."

But these days, Zaman runs Sami's Kabab House in Astoria, an Afghan restaurant where Mamdani knows the menu inside and out.

"The Afghan salad he likes a lot, the spinach, and he like chicken, too," Zaman said.

Zohran Mamdani has been eating at Sami's Kabab House in Astoria, Queens, for years. CBS News New York

Mamdani has dined at the Queens mom-and-pop eatery for years with family, friends, and even politicians. Just before Election Day, he had lunch there with Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

"He come here many, many times. Basically a regular customer," Zaman said. "He said, 'Hello Sami.' He talk to me. Sometimes, I take his order."

Mamdani hatched his master plan at Urban Vegan Roots

Also in Mamdani's assembly district is Urban Vegan Roots, a plant-based restaurant and bar.

"They came by a month or two ago. They came down, had meal, said hi. They were super friendly. They've come in before, enjoyed the food," said Jimmy Bardsley, the eatery's chef.

Zohran Mamdani is a regular at Urban Vegan Roots in Brooklyn. CBS News New York

State Sen. Jabari Brisport, who represents parts of Brooklyn, calls Mamdani a dear friend. He said the two had a meal at some point in 2024 at Urban Vegan Eats, where Mamdani unveiled his master plan.

"Same restaurant we had gone to about a year ago, when he was first telling me he was planning to run for office, before he announced, and I was expressing doubts. I was like, 'Will New York vote for a socialist, Zohran? I don't know. Will this campaign work? I mean, I'll support you, but I don't know. Is this the best use of your time?'" Brisport said. "To have dinner there with him again a year later after he won the primary was pretty funny."

Mamdani and Brisport were Albany roommates and even did a video together on universal health care during their first year in office.

"He'd be working upwards as late as midnight on calls, strategizing it. At the same time, he's someone who loves to relax watching TikToks," Brisport said.

Mamdani finds serenity at the Little Flower Cafe

Back in Astoria, which he called home before his upcoming move to Gracie Mansion, Mamdani's daily dose of calm is a pink tea at the Little Flower Cafe.

"There's something about Zohran coming here, and not just Zohran, it's like literally all the canvassers, this was the spot where they were coming in, getting his favorite drink for themselves, and then going out and canvassing for him. It just had this feeling of hope," manager Greta Keating said. "I think that's what the mayor of New York City should be like, like supporting small businesses, supporting food made by immigrants. That's what New York is."

Zohran Mamdani always stops by to enjoy the pink tea at Little Flower Cafe in Astoria, Queens. CBS News New York

Now, with New Yorkers hungry for change, Mamdani's time at Gracie Mansion is set to begin. Though skeptics worry about the impact Mamdani's leadership will have on New York City, Brisport said he has no use for the perception from some that his friend is not experienced enough.

"He has had a lot of wins under his belt as a state legislator, whether it was fighting for fix-the-MTA campaign, fighting for things like massive increases on taxes on the rich," Brisport said. "He's really great at surrounding himself with really smart people, and delegating."