Zohran Mamdani joins Bernie Sanders for NYC stop on "Fighting Oligarchy" tour

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani took part in a town hall with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Saturday night.

This comes as the mayoral candidates capitalize on every opportunity to connect with the working class.

1,800 attend town hall with Sanders, Mamdani

Voters weathered the rain and packed into Brooklyn College's Claire Tow Theater, where they welcomed Sanders and Mamdani with a roaring standing ovation.

Sanders endorsed Mamdani for the primary election back in June and invited him to host the local stop on his "Fighting Oligarchy" tour.

"You have the President of the United States working to make it harder for him to get elected, so what are these people, these oligarchs afraid of?" Sanders said.

Sanders, an early backer of Mamdani's primary bid, has staged 34 rallies in 20 states since launching his "Fighting Oligarchy" tour this year, aimed at challenging the power of billionaires and corporations in U.S. politics. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

At the town hall, Mamdani fielded questions from the crowd who voiced concerns about immigration, the rising cost of child care and affordability.

"Together, we will freeze the–?" Mamdani said. The crowd finished his sentence, shouting, "Rent!"

He also took jabs at one of his biggest opponents.

"We have to beat Andrew Cuomo one more time," Mamdani said.

Officials say 1,800 people attended the town hall. CBS News New York's Adi Guajardo witnessed at least two people being escorted out for disruptive behavior.

NYC mayoral candidates take swipes at each other during Labor Day Parade

Earlier in the day Saturday, all four mayoral candidates attended the city's annual Labor Day Parade and took swipes at each other.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo called Mamdani a "stooge for Trump" if elected and called him out for refusing to take part in unofficial debates and opting for town halls instead.

"I challenged him to five debates, and he refuses. Why? Because he cannot, he cannot explain his positions," Cuomo said.

Mayor Eric Adams doubled down on staying in the mayoral race and focused on connecting with working class New Yorkers.

"I'm the only person in the race that has ever been a union member. I'm not part of the elite. I'm part of everyday working class people," he said.

Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa argued that he's the people's candidate.

"Thank you, Eric Adams, for vacillating because now his supporters are jumping over to my campaign because they don't know where Eric Adams is from day to day" he said.