NYC office building reopens week after mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan

The New York City office building where a gunman fatally shot four people and himself reopened Monday, one week after the deadly rampage.

Workers returned to 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan under the watchful eyes of NYPD officers and a surplus of additional security following the mass shooting.

According to investigators, gunman Shane Tamura was targeting the National Football League headquarters when he unloaded 47 rounds from an assault rifle, killing four people, including an off-duty NYPD officer, before turning the gun on himself.

Many companies inside the building left it up to employees to decide whether they were ready to return. The NFL told its employees to work remotely until the end of the week, and Blackstone officials said their workers were given the option to work from home.

The shooting victims were identified as NYPD Det. Didarul Islam, Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner, Rudin Management employee Julia Hyman and security officer Aland Etienne. LaPatner, Hyman and Islam, were laid to rest last week. Etienne's funeral will be held on Saturday.

"I just feel sad, you know. That's really what I feel at this point in time. Just very sad for all the innocent lives lost," a man who works at the Bank of America on the ground floor said. "It's not going to feel the same because now every time that you walk by here now, it's just, unfortunately, stained."

He added that his colleagues had helped one of the shooting victims open a bank account.

St. Bartholomew's Church, next door to 345 Park Ave., raised a banner offering its support to workers still healing from the trauma inflicted by the shooting.

"We are here for you," the banner reads, a small comfort amid unimaginable grief.