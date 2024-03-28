Watch Live: Mayor Eric Adams makes announcement about subway safety

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is making an announcement about safety in the subway.

He is joined by NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban for the briefing at the Fulton Street station in Manhattan.

New York state and local leaders have been trying to improve safety underground, Gov. Kathy Hochul deploying the National Guard and State Police to help with random bag checks, and Caban riding the rails to hear from riders last week.

On Monday, the NYPD announced plans to deploy 800 additional officers for a week-long crackdown on subway fare evaders. Officials say transit crime is up 4% so far this year compared to last year, and up 8% compared to 14 years ago.

Watch the mayor's briefing live on CBS News New York in the player above.