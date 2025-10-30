NYC Marathon 2025 start times and how to track the race Sunday

The 2025 TCS New York City Marathon returns this Sunday, bringing more than 50,000 runners from around the world into the Big Apple.

New Yorkers and visitors alike should expect road and bridge closures around the five boroughs for the international event.

Here's everything to know about the start times and schedule, plus a preview of the route and how to track the results.

When is the 2025 NYC Marathon?

Runners compete in the TCS New York City Marathon on November 3, 2024. DAVID DEE DELGADO/AFP via Getty Images

The marathon is held each year in New York City on the first Sunday in November. This year, that's Nov. 3.

It's a busy time in the city, with the annual Village Halloween Parade on Friday and early voting in the mayoral election wrapping up over the weekend. Sunday also marks the start of daylight saving time when the clocks fall back an hour.

NYC Marathon start times and schedule

The first wave starts at 8 a.m. with the men's professional wheelchair division.

8:00 a.m. Men's professional wheelchair division

Men's professional wheelchair division 8:02 a.m. Women's professional wheelchair division

Women's professional wheelchair division 8:22 a.m. Handcycling category and select athletes with disabilities

Handcycling category and select athletes with disabilities 8:35 a.m. Professional women's open division

Professional women's open division 9:05 a.m. Professional men's open division

Professional men's open division 9:10 a.m. Wave 1

Wave 1 9:45 a.m. Wave 2

Wave 2 10:20 a.m. Wave 3

Wave 3 10:55 a.m. Wave 4

Wave 4 11:30 a.m. Wave 5

Most runners are expected to finish sometime between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Map of NYC Marathon route

The 26.2 mile course begins in Fort Wadsworth, Staten Island before traveling across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge into Brooklyn.

It then cross the Pulaski Bridge into Queens, the Queensboro Bridge into Manhattan and the Madison Avenue Bridge up into the Bronx.

From there, it cross the Willis Avenue Bridge down to Manhattan's West Side and crosses the finish line inside Central Park.

NYC Marathon live tracker and results

Whether you're watching the race in person or cheering someone on from afar, you can get real-time updates with the New York Road Runners' interactive tracker here.

Once the race is over, find all the results and winners here.

Where to watch the NYC Marathon in person

In this aerial view, runners cross over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon on November 03, 2024. Craig T Fruchtman / Getty Images

The marathon typically draws about two million spectators cheering the runners on along the route.

Organizers say these are the best places to watch them pass by:

Brooklyn

Fourth Avenue (Miles 2-4): Watch the race come over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and continue along Fourth Avenue.

Fourth Avenue and Flatbush Avenue (Mile 8)

Williamsburg and Greenpoint (Miles 10-13): Watch the race as it approaches Pulaski Bridge and crosses into Queens.

Queens

Pulaski Bridge (Mile 13.1): The bridge that connects Brooklyn to Queens is closed to spectators, but fans can watch from the Queens side, just past the halfway mark.

Manhattan

First Avenue (Miles 16-18)

East Harlem (Miles 18-20)

Charity Cheer Zone, First Avenue and 120th Street (Miles 19-20): Celebrate the runners raising money for one of NYRR's 500+ official charity partners.

Fifth Avenue, East 90th Street-East 105th Street (Miles 23-24): Watch the race before it enters Central Park.

United Airlines Zone, Columbus Circle

Race Finish, 67th Street on West Drive: The general spectator area is inside Central Park from Columbus Circle to the south end of the grandstands, approximately 500 feet before the finish line.

Grandstand tickets are also available to watch the final push over the finish.

NYC Marathon street closures

Dozens of roads will be closed for the race, along with at least five bridges.

The NYPD says the following streets will be closed Sunday:

Staten Island (Main Route)

Staten Island Expressway

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

Brooklyn (Main Route)

Dahlgren Place between Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)

92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue

4th Avenue between 92nd Street and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue

Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue

Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue

Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard

McGuinness Boulevard (Southbound) between Greenpoint Avenue and Pulaski Bridge

Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)

Queens (Main Route)

11th Street between Pulaski Bridge/Jackson Avenue and 48th Avenue

48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street

10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive

44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street

Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street

Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South

Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

Queensboro Bridge (Eastbound)

Manhattan (Main Route)

Queensboro Bridge (59th Street Pedestrian Entrance Ramp – Eastbound)

East 59th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue

1st Avenue between East 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge

Bronx (Main Route)

Willis Avenue Bridge

East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue

Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street

East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and 3rd Avenue

3rd Avenue between East 138th Street and East 139th Street

Morris Avenue between East 139th Street and East 140th Street

East 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue

Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street

East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge

Manhattan (Main Route, continued)

Madison Avenue Bridge (Westbound)

East 138th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 138th Street and 124th Street

West 124th Street between 5th Avenue and Mount Morris Park West

Mount Morris Park West between West 124th Street and West 120th Street

West 120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street

90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and West 59th Street

West 59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle/8th Avenue/Central Park West

Columbus Circle between West 59th Street and Central Park Driveway

Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive

West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 67th Street Approach to West Drive

Mass transit for the NYC Marathon

Starting line: Runners are urged to take the Staten Island Ferry to reach the starting line. During the early morning hours, take the 1 train to South Ferry, the R train to Whitehall Street or the 4 train to Bowling Green, then walk to the Whitehall Ferry Terminal. On Staten Island, shuttle buses will take runners directly from the ferry to School Road at Bay Street.

Spectators: The MTA says extra staff will be deployed to stations around the start, finish and other popular viewing points, including Queensboro Plaza and the Lexington Avenue-59th Street stations.

Also note that northbound 1 trains will run express between 96th and 145th streets, and northbound 4 trains will also run express between Grand Central-42nd Street and 125th Street due to planned work.

As for buses, Central Park Traverse Roads at 65th, 79th and 96th streets will be closed for most of the day. Buses will not be allowed to cross Fifth Avenue during the race, and riders should expect other diversions along the route.