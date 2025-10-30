NYC Marathon brings road and bridge closures for the 2025 race. Here's the full list.
The 2025 TCS New York City Marathon takes over the five boroughs this Sunday, with extensive road and bridge closures.
Drivers should expect heavy traffic throughout the day, and race organizers recommend taking mass transit.
Whether you're watching in person or just getting around, beware of the following street closures.
What roads are closed for the NYC Marathon?
The NYPD says the following streets will be closed Sunday across the five boroughs.
Staten Island (Main Route):
- Staten Island Expressway
- Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
Additional locations in Staten Island:
- Jersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard
- Victory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay Street
- Wall Street/St. George Station between Richmond Terrace and Bank Street
- Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street
- Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road
- Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Olga Place
- West Fingerboard Road between Steuben Street and Hylan Boulevard
- Steuben Street between West Fingerboard Road and Olga Place / Hyland Boulevard
- Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue
- Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road
- School Road between Bay Street and Lily Pond Avenue
- Lily Pond Avenue between School Road and Father Capodanno Boulevard
- McClean Avenue/Battery Road between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue
- Father Capodanno Boulevard between Sand Lane and Lily Pond Avenue
- Sand Lane between Hylan Boulevard / West Fingerboard Road and Father Capodanno Boulevard
Brooklyn (Main Route):
- Dahlgren Place between Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)
- 92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue
- 4th Avenue between 92nd Street and Flatbush Avenue
- Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue
- Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue
- Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue
- Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue
- Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue
- Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard
- McGuinness Boulevard (Southbound) between Greenpoint Avenue and Pulaski Bridge
- Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)
Additional locations in Brooklyn:
- 4th Avenue between 94thStreet and 92nd Street
- 94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue
- Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street
- Brooklyn Queens Expressway (Southbound) between Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and 79th Street
- Gatling Place/79th Street BQE Entrance Ramp between 83rd Street and 79th Street
- 7th Avenue (Southbound) between 79th Street and 74th Street
- 74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 74th Street and Bay Ridge Parkway/75th Street
- Bay Ridge Parkway/75th Street between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue
Queens (Main Route):
- 11th Street between Pulaski Bridge/Jackson Avenue and 48th Avenue
- 48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard
- Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street
- 10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive
- 44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street
- Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street
- Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South
- Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
- Queensboro Bridge (Eastbound)
Additional locations in Queens:
- Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
- 23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North
- Queensboro Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Path
Manhattan (Main Route):
- Queensboro Bridge (59th Street Pedestrian Entrance Ramp – Eastbound)
- East 59th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue
- 1st Avenue between East 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge
Additional locations in Manhattan:
- East 60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue
Bronx (Main Route):
- Willis Avenue Bridge
- East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue
- Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street
- East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and 3rd Avenue
- 3rd Avenue between East 138th Street and East 139th Street
- Morris Avenue between East 139th Street and East 140th Street
- East 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue
- Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street
- East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge
Manhattan (Continued – Main Route):
- Madison Avenue Bridge (Westbound)
- East 138th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 5th Avenue between 138th Street and 124th Street
- West 124th Street between 5th Avenue and Mount Morris Park West
- Mount Morris Park West between West 124th Street and West 120th Street
- West 120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue
- 5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street
- 90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive
- East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza
- Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and West 59th Street
- West 59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle/8th Avenue/Central Park West
- Columbus Circle between West 59th Street and Central Park Driveway
- Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive
- West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 67th Street Approach to West Drive
Additional locations in Manhattan:
- 142nd Street between Lenox Avenue/Malcom X Boulevard and 5th Avenue
- 5th Avenue between 142nd Street and 138th Street
- Madison Avenue (FDR Service Road) between East 135th Street and East 142nd Street
- West Drive
- Terrace Drive
- Center Drive
- West 67th Street Approach to West Drive
- West 77th Street Approach to West Drive
- West 81st Street Approach to West Drive
- West 85th Street Approach to West Drive
Family Reunion:
- Central Park West between Columbus Circle and West 76th Street
- West 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- West 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- West 63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- West 64th Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- West 65th Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- West 66th Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- West 67th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 69th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 70th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- Columbus Avenue between West 74th Street and Broadway
- Broadway between West 66th Street and Columbus Circle
What bridges are closed for the NYC Marathon?
The road closures include the following bridges:
- Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge connecting Staten Island and Brooklyn
- Pulaski Bridge connecting Brooklyn and Queens
- Queensboro Bridge connecting Queens and Manhattan
- Willis Avenue Bridge connecting Manhattan and the Bronx
- Madison Avenue Bridge connecting the Bronx and Manhattan again
The upper level of the Verrazzano will be closed in both directions starting at 11 p.m. Saturday. The Bay Street and Lily Pond Avenue exits will be closed from 3 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m. Sunday.
The full bridge closure takes effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Where is traffic worst during the marathon?
Traffic tends to be worst near the start of the marathon on Staten Island and near the finish line in Central Park.
Expect delays and closures between Staten Island and Brooklyn, as well as Manhattan's East Side. Things should be a little smoother on the West Side.
Runners are urged to take the Staten Island Ferry to reach the start, and spectators are encouraged to use mass transit throughout the day. The MTA says extra staff will be deployed to stations around the start, finish and other popular viewing points.