NYC Marathon brings road and bridge closures for the 2025 race. Here's the full list.

The 2025 TCS New York City Marathon takes over the five boroughs this Sunday, with extensive road and bridge closures.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic throughout the day, and race organizers recommend taking mass transit.

Whether you're watching in person or just getting around, beware of the following street closures.

What roads are closed for the NYC Marathon?

In this aerial view, runners cross over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon on November 03, 2024 in New York City. Craig T Fruchtman / Getty Images

The NYPD says the following streets will be closed Sunday across the five boroughs.

Staten Island (Main Route):

Staten Island Expressway

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

Additional locations in Staten Island:

Jersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard

Victory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay Street

Wall Street/St. George Station between Richmond Terrace and Bank Street

Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street

Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road

Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Olga Place

West Fingerboard Road between Steuben Street and Hylan Boulevard

Steuben Street between West Fingerboard Road and Olga Place / Hyland Boulevard

Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue

Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road

School Road between Bay Street and Lily Pond Avenue

Lily Pond Avenue between School Road and Father Capodanno Boulevard

McClean Avenue/Battery Road between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue

Father Capodanno Boulevard between Sand Lane and Lily Pond Avenue

Sand Lane between Hylan Boulevard / West Fingerboard Road and Father Capodanno Boulevard

Brooklyn (Main Route):

Dahlgren Place between Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)

92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue

4th Avenue between 92nd Street and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue

Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue

Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue

Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard

McGuinness Boulevard (Southbound) between Greenpoint Avenue and Pulaski Bridge

Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)

Additional locations in Brooklyn:

4th Avenue between 94thStreet and 92nd Street

94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue

Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street

Brooklyn Queens Expressway (Southbound) between Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and 79th Street

Gatling Place/79th Street BQE Entrance Ramp between 83rd Street and 79th Street

7th Avenue (Southbound) between 79th Street and 74th Street

74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 74th Street and Bay Ridge Parkway/75th Street

Bay Ridge Parkway/75th Street between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue

Queens (Main Route):

11th Street between Pulaski Bridge/Jackson Avenue and 48th Avenue

48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street

10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive

44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street

Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street

Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South

Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

Queensboro Bridge (Eastbound)

Additional locations in Queens:

Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North

Queensboro Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Path

Manhattan (Main Route):

Queensboro Bridge (59th Street Pedestrian Entrance Ramp – Eastbound)

East 59th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue

1st Avenue between East 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge

Additional locations in Manhattan:

East 60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue

Bronx (Main Route):

Willis Avenue Bridge

East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue

Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street

East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and 3rd Avenue

3rd Avenue between East 138th Street and East 139th Street

Morris Avenue between East 139th Street and East 140th Street

East 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue

Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street

East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge

Manhattan (Continued – Main Route):

Madison Avenue Bridge (Westbound)

East 138th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 138th Street and 124th Street

West 124th Street between 5th Avenue and Mount Morris Park West

Mount Morris Park West between West 124th Street and West 120th Street

West 120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street

90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and West 59th Street

West 59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle/8th Avenue/Central Park West

Columbus Circle between West 59th Street and Central Park Driveway

Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive

West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 67th Street Approach to West Drive

Additional locations in Manhattan:

142nd Street between Lenox Avenue/Malcom X Boulevard and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 142nd Street and 138th Street

Madison Avenue (FDR Service Road) between East 135th Street and East 142nd Street

West Drive

Terrace Drive

Center Drive

West 67th Street Approach to West Drive

West 77th Street Approach to West Drive

West 81st Street Approach to West Drive

West 85th Street Approach to West Drive

Family Reunion:

Central Park West between Columbus Circle and West 76th Street

West 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 64th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 65th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 66th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 67th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 69th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 70th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Columbus Avenue between West 74th Street and Broadway

Broadway between West 66th Street and Columbus Circle

What bridges are closed for the NYC Marathon?

The road closures include the following bridges:

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge connecting Staten Island and Brooklyn

Pulaski Bridge connecting Brooklyn and Queens

Queensboro Bridge connecting Queens and Manhattan

Willis Avenue Bridge connecting Manhattan and the Bronx

Madison Avenue Bridge connecting the Bronx and Manhattan again

The upper level of the Verrazzano will be closed in both directions starting at 11 p.m. Saturday. The Bay Street and Lily Pond Avenue exits will be closed from 3 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m. Sunday.

The full bridge closure takes effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Where is traffic worst during the marathon?

Traffic tends to be worst near the start of the marathon on Staten Island and near the finish line in Central Park.

Expect delays and closures between Staten Island and Brooklyn, as well as Manhattan's East Side. Things should be a little smoother on the West Side.

Runners are urged to take the Staten Island Ferry to reach the start, and spectators are encouraged to use mass transit throughout the day. The MTA says extra staff will be deployed to stations around the start, finish and other popular viewing points.