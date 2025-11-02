Who won the NYC marathon? 2025 winners, times and results so far

The 2025 TCS New York City Marathon is well underway as more than 50,000 people from around the world are traversing the five boroughs on foot today.

Here's a look at the winners as runners complete the 26.2-mile course from the Staten Island starting line to the finish line in Central Park.

Who won the 2025 NYC Marathon?

American Susannah Scaroni captured her third women's wheelchair championship in the 2025 New York City Marathon, and second in a row. Scaroni finished the course in 1 hour, 42 minutes and 10 second, shaving almost 6 minutes off her 2024 time.

Marcel Hug won the men's wheelchair race, with a finish time of 1 hour, 30 minutes and 16 seconds. Hug reclaimed the championship after his three-year winning streak was snapped last year.

The first wave took off at around 8 a.m., with the final wave of runners set to start at 11:30 a.m. Most are expected to finish between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Click here for the New York Road Runners' interactive tracker and get real-time updates on the runners. After the race, all of the results will be posted here.

How do winning times for 2025 compare to past races?

Last year, Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya won the women's race with a time of 2 hours, 24 minutes and 35 seconds. It was her first time running the NYC Marathon.

Adbi Nageeye of the Netherlands won the 2024 men's race, coming in at 2 hours, 7 minutes and 39 seconds. He crossed the finish line just six seconds before 2022's champion Evans Chebet.

Last year also marked the first time Americans won the men's and women's wheelchair races. Daniel Romanchuck captured the men's championship in 1 hour, 36 minutes and 31 seconds. Scaroni took the women's championship in 1 hour, 48 minutes and 5 seconds.