Map shows best spots to watch NYC 4th of July fireworks 2025 as they're back over the Brooklyn Bridge

New York City's 4th of July fireworks show is set to return to the East River for 2025. The annual tradition moved to Manhattan's West Side last year, for the first time in more than a decade, but now it's back over the Brooklyn Bridge.

Our First Alert Weather team is keeping a close eye on the forecast, and Friday is looking warm and sunny with clear skies for the big show.

Here's everything to know about when it starts, how long it lasts and the best places to watch from Manhattan and Brooklyn.

What time do the NYC 4th of July fireworks start?



The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks are scheduled to start around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, July 4 -- about one hour after sunset. The fireworks typically last about 30 minutes, ending shortly before 10 p.m.

Ticketed viewing areas open for entry from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and officials say anyone who arrives later will not be admitted.

There will also be a separate fireworks display from 9 to 9:30 p.m. at Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn. Then on Saturday, there will be another display from 8 to 8:20 p.m. in Breezy Point, Queens.

Best places to watch the NYC 4th of July fireworks

The show is set to launch from the Brooklyn Bridge and four barges in the East River. This year, the barges will be located off Piers 16 and 17 at the Seaport District in Manhattan.

Macy's says the fireworks will be visible from anywhere with an unobstructed view of the sky over the lower portion of the East River.

The best public viewing areas will be along elevated portions of the FDR Drive at the following access points:

Montgomery Street at Madison Street on the Lower East Side of Manhattan

Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and Brooklyn Bridge off/on ramps

Broad Street at Water Street

ADA viewing will be available at the Murry Bergtraum Softball Field with access at Pike Slip and Cherry Street

Macy's warns the following locations are not recommended:

Areas of the FDR in Midtown

The Battery

Battery Park City

East River Park

Hunter's Point South Waterfront Park

Roosevelt Island

Governors Island

Gantry Plaza State Park

Have tickets for the NYC 4th of July fireworks?

The city also offered 100,000 free tickets for designated viewing areas in Brooklyn Bridge Park and at the Seaport.

In Brooklyn, there are four zones:

Zone 1: Access point located at Prospect and Old Fulton streets; Bag screening at New Dock and Water streets

Zone 2: Access point at Prospect and Old Fulton streets; Bag screening at Old Fulton and Furman streets

Zone 3: Access point at Hicks and Joralemon streets; Bag screening at Joralemon Street/Bridge Park Drive and Furman Street

Zone 4: Access point at Columbia Street and Atlantic Avenue; Bag screening at Bridge Park Drive and Atlantic Avenue

The Manhattan location is at the north side of Pier 17 and the lower portion of Pier 16. The access point is at John and Water streets, and bag screening will be at South Street between the piers.

Organizers remind visitors that parking will be limited around the viewing areas, so consider taking mass transit. MTA subways and buses will be running with increased service before and after the event.

The NYPD has also posted several road closures for the fireworks here.