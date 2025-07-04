NYC weather looks clear for Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show tonight

First Alert Weather: Pick of the Week for the 4th of July

The Fourth of July forecast in New York City is looking ideal for holiday festivities and the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show.

After some intense storms Thursday, particularly in Plainfield, New Jersey, the area should be in much better shape Friday.

4th of July forecast around NYC area

However you plan to spend your holiday, the weather will not disappoint.

Today will feature loads of sunshine with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. We're catching a break from the humidity, as well.

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show will be totally fine, as far as weather is concerned.

Holiday weekend forecast

We have another winner Saturday with bright skies. Other than a few more high clouds, it looks great! Temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

That continues right into Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. The humidity will creep up some, and highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90.

As of now, next chance of any showers or storms holds off until late Monday and especially Tuesday.