New York City's Jewish community in shock over killing of Israeli embassy employees

New York City's Jewish community came together Thursday to mourn the loss of two Israeli embassy employees shot dead as they left an event in Washington, D.C.

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim were killed leaving the Capital Jewish Museum Wednesday night in what officials are calling a targeted attack. Officials say the suspect shouted "Free Palestine" as he was being taken into custody.

"It just hurts"

With so many ties between Washington and New York, hearts are heavy here.

A sign reading "I am proud to be a Jew" hangs in bright lights outside Chabad Young Professionals of the Upper East Side. The rabbi told his community the sign will stay up and support will be constant.

This undated handout photo provided by the embassy of Israel in the U.S. shows staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, Israeli citizen Yaron Lischinsky, right, and U.S. citizen Sarah Milgrim, who were shot and killed while leaving an event at a Jewish museum in Washington. Embassy of Israel in the US / AP

"It just hurts," Maskit Matityahu said. "There's such a small percentage of us in the world."

Matityahu said just last month she was at an American Jewish Committee event in New York and victim Sarah Milgrim was there.

"It was numbing, to have such a bright personality, just having fun, celebrating her Judaism and who she is, and then hearing headlines about how she's gone," Matityahu said.

"We cannot color code hatred"

Ofir Akunis, consul general for Israel in New York, says the assassination is a wake-up call for all that words can escalate to violence.

"When people are saying 'globalize the intifada,' my American friends must know that intifada is destruction, and they are saying death to America," Akunis said.

At an interfaith vigil, New York City Mayor Eric Adams echoed that sentiment.

"We have heard so many people claim these protests aren't antisemitic, they're just anti-Israel. We cannot color code hatred. Today's proof of what I have been saying the whole time - they are one and the same, and they must stop," Adams said.

"We shouldn't be afraid"

Greg Ferenstein attended the event in Washington but left before the shooting.

"It was a normal, D.C., chill, networking event. No one thought much of anything," Ferenstein said. "Do I feel a little hesitant to go out around other Jewish events ... there are now discussions in groups about how we are managing our safety as Jews in D.C."

People CBS News New York spoke with said this is a reason to embrace their identity even more, not shy away from it.

"We should maybe even show it more, because we shouldn't be afraid. We should be proud," Upper East Side resident Menucha Wilhelm said.

"We need to continue showing our Jewish pride because once you do, then people who are not Jewish are going to show their pride for you, too," Upper East Side resident Yair Klyman said.