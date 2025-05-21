2 shot dead outside Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.

A man and a woman were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night, authorities said.

The double shooting occurred at around 9:15 p.m. local time near an FBI office building in the 300 block of F Street NW, the DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department confirmed to CBS News. Officers are still searching for the suspect.

Responding officers arrived at the scene to find the victims with gunshot wounds, unconscious and not breathing, officials said.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X that she was "on the scene of the horrible shooting outside the Washington, DC Capital Jewish Museum."

Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, also wrote in a social media post that the shooting occurred "outside the event that took place at the Jewish Museum."

Danon wrote that two Israeli Embassy employees were also wounded in the shooting, but that has not been confirmed by authorities.

Ben Williamson, an FBI spokesperson, posted to X that FBI personnel were responding to assist the Metropolitan Police Department with the situation.

