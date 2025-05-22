Watch Live: Officials give update on charges in fatal shooting of Israeli Embassy staff in Washington, D.C.

The man accused of killing two Israeli Embassy staff members outside the Capital Jewish Museum has been charged with murder of foreign officials, two counts of first-degree murder and other counts. Officials are holding a news conference Thursday afternoon with the latest developments in the case.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago. He is also charged with causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. He was expected to be in court Thursday, a Justice Department source told CBS News.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro; Steven Jensen, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington field office; Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith; and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser are expected to speak to the press at 4:45 p.m. ET.

The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime, a law enforcement source told CBS News. Authorities said the attack was targeted.

The victims were identified as two employees at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim. Israel's ambassador to the U.S. told reporters they were a couple who were set to be engaged.

The shooting happened as the couple was leaving an event at the museum, which is located near the FBI's field office in D.C.

Authorities said the suspect was seen pacing back and forth outside the museum before the shooting. Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith told reporters the suspect then approached a group of four people, pulled out a handgun and opened fire. The suspect then went into the museum and was detained by event security.

A woman who encountered the suspect after the shooting said he reached into his bag, pulled out a keffiyeh and said, "I did it. I did it for Gaza," before he shouted, "Free Palestine."

How to watch updates on the Jewish Museum shooting in Washington, D.C.

What : Officials in Washington, D.C., are giving an update on charges related to the deadly shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum.

: Officials in Washington, D.C., are giving an update on charges related to the deadly shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum. Date : Thursday, May 22, 2025

: Thursday, May 22, 2025 Time : 4:45 p.m. EDT

: 4:45 p.m. EDT Location : U.S. attorney's office, Washington, D.C.

: U.S. attorney's office, Washington, D.C.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change.

