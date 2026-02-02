NYC set record low for January shootings, victims, NYPD says

New York City saw the fewest shootings in recorded history for January, the NYPD said Monday.

The NYPD said last month had both the fewest shooting incidents and fewest shooting victims for January since record-keeping began. That also includes no shootings at all in New York City public housing, as of Jan. 15.

Shootings, murders hit record lows

In total, there were 40 shooting incidents in January, with 47 victims. The previous record lows were 50 shootings, set last year, and 56 victims, set in 2019.

In addition, murders also hit their lowest January level ever, with just 12 citywide, smashing the previous record of 22 set in 2018 and 2022, according to the NYPD. There were no murders recorded in either Manhattan or Staten Island last month, the NYPD said.

"For the first month of the year, the women and men of the NYPD delivered the fewest shooting incidents, victims, and murders in recorded history," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. "These results show that this department remains focused on building on the historic public safety gains made last year. Our strategy is simple: don't just get tough on crime, get smart. And deploy the best police officers in the nation to get it done and make New York safer."

The NYPD said that major crime overall had dropped by 6.7% year-over-year in January, including declines in murders, burglaries, robberies, auto theft, grand larcenies and assaults.

The NYPD also touted a 16% decline in retail theft, which typically rises during the winter.

Some crimes are increasing, however

Hate crimes increased. The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force investigated 58 incidents in January, up 152% from 23 last year. Of the crimes they looked into, anti-Jewish hate crimes grew at the most significant rate - 182% - with 31 investigated this year versus 11 last year.

Transit crime ticked up a bit. The NYPD said there were 10 more crimes in the subways year-over-year in January, with 174 vs. 164. The uptick, however, comes on the heels of historic lows in transit crime last year.

Rape also increased by 6.4% year-over-year, with 167 this year compared to 157 last year. The NYPD said the increase can be attributed, in part, to changes in the law that broadens the legal definition of rape.