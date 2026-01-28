Driver in custody after crashing into Chabad headquarters in Brooklyn, police say

A driver was taken into custody after crashing his car into Chabad headquarters in Brooklyn on Wednesday, police say.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at the building on Eastern Parkway near Washington Avenue.

Crash being investigated as a hate crime, NYPD says

At a press conference, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said officers assigned to a detail outside Chabad headquarters "heard a commotion in the building's main entrance."

Tisch said when the officers responded, they saw a driver strike the rear door of the building, reverse his vehicle and then strike the rear door again.

Officers ordered the driver out of the car and placed him under arrest. The driver has not yet been identified, and charges are pending.

Police said no injuries were reported. A representative for Chabad said the synagogue was evacuated as a precaution.

The NYPD Bomb Squad swept the vehicle and found no explosive devices.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.

Tisch said as a precaution, the NYPD will be increasing security around houses of worship across all five boroughs.

New York officials react to incident at Chabad HQ

Chabad released the following statement:

"Earlier tonight a car crashed into a side entrance at Chabad HQ at 770 Eastern Parkway, the building encompasses one of the most important synagogues in the world. From video and witness accounts it seems to have been intentional. "There are no injuries, thank G-d. "'770' is perhaps the most replicated building in the world because of the light, joy, Torah and a confident Judaism that emanates from it to all corners of the world. The driver was taken into custody by the police almost immediately. Motivations unclear."

Mayor Zohran Mamdani wrote in a post on X:

"I am at 770 Chabad World Headquarters in Crown Heights, where a man intentionally, and repeatedly, crashed his car into the building. I am relieved that no one was injured in this horrifying incident. "This is deeply alarming, especially given the deep meaning and history of the institution to so many in New York and around the world. Any threat to a Jewish institution or place of worship must be taken seriously. Antisemitism has no place in our city, and violence or intimidation against Jewish New Yorkers is unacceptable. "I stand in solidarity with the Crown Heights Jewish community, and I am grateful to our first responders for taking swift action. I will keep New Yorkers updated as we learn more about the incident."

"For the second day in a row, Jewish New Yorkers were the targets of antisemitic violence. Thankfully, there appear to be no injuries — but an attack against the Jewish community is an attack against all New Yorkers. My team is coordinating with the NYPD and have offered any assistance we can provide in their investigation," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"A frightening incident at one of our city's most iconic Jewish institutions. On a significant Chabad holiday—Yud Shevat—when large numbers are gathering in the neighborhood. I'm incredibly grateful no one was injured, and that NYPD quickly detained the suspect," Comptroller Mark Levine said.