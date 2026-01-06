NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul, NYPD Commissioner Tisch to make public safety announcement

Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch are set to make a public safety announcement Tuesday morning.

Sources tell CBS News New York they will discuss 2025's crime statistics.

In November, officials touted a record low pace for shooting incidents citywide, with 652 shooting incidents and 812 victims overall during the first 11 months of 2025. That beat a prior all-time low for the same period, which was set in 2018.

Officials also took the opportunity to tout a significant drop in subway crime, saying it had fallen nearly 25% in November.

The NYPD called it "the safest November in recorded history" in the subways, outside of the pandemic years when ridership plummeted.

Tisch previously said the decreases were an outcome of the NYPD's precision policing strategy.

"Our plan is working, the progress is real," she said at the time.

Before he left office, former Mayor Eric Adams said the NYPD seized more than 25,000 illegal guns from the streets during his term.