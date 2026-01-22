2 teens arrested for Brooklyn playground swastikas, NYPD says

Two teenagers are facing hate crime charges after dozens of swastikas were found painted on a playground in New York City, according to police.

The NYPD said the two 15-year-old boys were arrested Thursday after two incidents of antisemitic vandalism this week at Gravesend Park in Brooklyn.

They've been charged with aggravated harassment and criminal mischief as a hate crime in the 66 Precinct, police said.

Brooklyn park vandalized twice in 1 week

Vandalism at the park, which is located at 56th Street and 18th Avenue in Borough Park, started Monday, when around 16 painted swastikas were spotted in the playground area.

Nearly 60 swastikas and antisemitic language were found two days later painted on a slide, a wall on the handball court and a sidewalk.

Crews spent hours washing away swastikas and other antisemitic vandalism at Gravesend Park in Brooklyn on Jan. 21, 2025. CBS News New York

Crews spent hours Wednesday washing it all away.

There were no cameras inside the park, but local community board members believed video from other surveillance cameras in the area might have captured the culprit or culprits.

Police did not say how they identified the teens arrested, or if they expected any more suspects to be taken into custody.

Mamdani, Hochul condemn antisemitism

New York City and state leaders released statements condemning the swastikas and antisemitic messages at Gravesend Park.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he was "sickened by" the vandalism.

"Antisemitism has no place in our city, and I stand shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish New Yorkers who were targeted," Mamdani said on social media. "My administration is working closely with the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force as well as our Parks Department, and those responsible will be investigated and held accountable."

Gov. Kathy Hochul called it "a depraved act of antisemitism."

"In a children's playground where our kids should feel safe and have fun. There is no excuse. There is zero tolerance. I've directed the New York State Hate Crimes Task Force to offer assistance to the NYPD in identifying those responsible," Hochul wrote on social media.

Borough Park community members said the incidents would not stop them from visiting the park.