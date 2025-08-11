NYC homeless advocates react to President Trump's plan of "getting rid of the slums where they live"

President Trump on Monday announced plans to use the National Guard to crack down on crime in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Trump also spoke about the homeless, and suggested New York City could be next.

"We have slums here. We're getting rid of them. I know it's not politically correct. You'll say oh, so terrible. No, we're getting rid of the slums where they live," he said.

The president didn't provide any specifics.

"Since President Trump's executive order on March 27th making DC safe and beautiful again, the U.S. Park Police have removed over 70 homeless camps," Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said.

"We're going to look at New York in a little while"

The president suggested New York City could be next.

"And then we're going to look at New York in a little while. Let's do this. Let's do this together. Let's see. It's going to go pretty quickly," Mr. Trump said.

Local leaders sounded off following the announcement.

Democratic candidate for mayor Zohran Mamdani said he's not afraid to push back.

"Donald Trump does not respond well to cowardice, to collaboration," Mamdani said. "He requires a response that showcases the ability to fight back against that same agenda, and that's what I would do if and when he makes these kinds of threats with regard to New York City."

"What you're seeing in D.C. today is exactly what will happen if [Zohran Mamdani] becomes mayor. Trump will flatten him like a pancake," mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo wrote on social media.

A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams' office addressed the crime concern in a response to Trump that said, in part, "New York City, under Mayor Adams' and NYPD Commissioner Tisch's leadership, doesn't need any help from our federal counterparts in driving down crime -- we are doing it on our own every single day."

Homeless advocates warn of "catastrophic effects on New York City"

Dave Giffen, executive director of the Coalition for the Homeless, said Mr. Trump's remarks are concerning for those working to help the unhoused in New York.

"The one thing we don't want to do is criminalize people for something that is out of their control," Giffen said. "Having intervention from the federal government that is pushing people away from the help they need would have catastrophic effects on New York City."

According to the Coalition for the Homeless, as of June New York City has about 350,000 homeless, with about 105,000 currently living in a shelter, and anywhere from 5,000-10,000 currently on the streets.

"Sending in the National Guard, sending in the military, sending in even the local police is not the solution to homelessness. It solves nothing," Giffen said.