President Trump's takeover of Washington, D.C. police resonating in NYC mayor's race

President Trump's decision to place Washington, D.C. police under federal control is playing out in the New York City's mayor's race.

Mr. Trump warned that New York could be next. It's the latest salvo from the president, who has clearly made no bones about possible consequences if Zohran Mamdani is elected mayor.

"Trump will flatten him like a pancake"

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo added to the discourse with a warning of his own.

"What you're seeing in D.C. today is exactly what will happen if [Zohran Mamdani] becomes mayor. Trump will flatten him like a pancake," Cuomo wrote on social media. "In 2020, Trump sent the National Guard into other states. Not New York. There's only one person in this race who can stand up to Trump: the one who already has, successfully and effectively. NYC can't afford a rookie who needs on-the-job training to fight for us."

Cuomo is finding his voice on social media, warning New Yorkers about possible fallout from Mr. Trump's decision to have the National Guard take over the Washington, D.C. police department. Cuomo has increasingly tried to marshal social media - a Mamdani strength - in his newly-rejuvenated campaign. He was reacting to President Trump's threat to use the National Guard in other places where he thinks the leadership is weak.

"I'm going to look at New York in a little while," the president said Monday.

Mamdani began the first leg of a five borough anti-Trump tour Monday. He was unmoved by the threat of the National Guard coming to New York City.

"Donald Trump does not respond well to cowardice," Mamdani said. "He requires a response that showcases the ability to fight back against that same agenda, and what I would do if and when he makes these kinds of threats with regard to New York City."

Cuomo proposes "Zohran's Law" regarding rent stabilized apartments

It was the second time in 24 hours Cuomo took to social media. In an earlier post, he slammed Mamdani for living in a rent stabilized apartment.

"I'm going to propose not to rent out apartments, by law, except to a person who actually needs affordable housing, and I'm going to call it Zohran's Law," Cuomo said.

"What do we know about this policy proposal beyond the fact that it seeks to evict me from my apartment?" Mamdani said.

Cuomo said that, under his proposal, when a rent stabilized apartment becomes available, the rent would be capped to equal 30% of the prospective tenant's income. So if the apartment rents for $2,500 a month, the new tenant's income could not exceed $100,000.

Mamdani pays $2,300 for a one bedroom apartment. His Assembly salary is $142,000.

"Like so much of Andrew Cuomo's politics, it is characterized by a petty vindictiveness," Mamdani said.

Cuomo insists that rent stabilized apartments are supposed to be for hardworking New Yorkers, and that "far too many rich people are taking advantage."

Other politicians who have had rent stabilized apartments include former Gov. David Paterson, former Rep. Charles Rangel, and former City Council Speaker Christine Quinn.