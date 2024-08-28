Heat advisory for NYC area today. Here's where to find a cooling center or public pool near you.

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- A heat advisory will be in effect Wednesday for New York City and parts of New Jersey, with feels-like temperatures expected to climb above 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued the heat advisory starting at 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

New York City and Newark also issued "code red" advisories for the extreme temperatures. New York's cooling centers and public pools will be open for those looking to beat the heat.

What is a heat advisory?

The National Weather Service issues a heat advisory when the heat index is expected to rise between 95 and 99 degrees for at least two days in a row. A heat advisory is also issued when the heat index is expected to rise between 100 and 104 degrees.

The heat index represents the "real feel," taking both temperature and humidity into account. The higher the humidity, the hotter it will feel outside.

Heat stroke warning signs

Heat is the number one weather related killer in the U.S., and it's blamed for hundreds of deaths each year in New York City.

Heat stroke, the most serious heat related illness, happens when the body can no longer control its temperature. Symptoms include hot and dry skin, confusion or disorientation, loss of consciousness, nausea or vomiting, trouble breathing, a fast, strong pulse, weakness and dizziness.

Heat exhaustion, on the other hand, is the body's response to a loss of salt and water, usually through sweat. Unlike heat stroke, these symptoms include heavy sweating, as well as thirst, irritability, headache, elevated body temperature and decreased urine output.

Health officials recommend avoiding direct sun exposure, staying in air conditioned environments and checking on neighbors who might be alone. They also say to wear light of loose clothing.

Just like humans, pets can suffer heat stroke, too. Watch for things like heavy panting and drooling, being weak or lethargic, bright red gums and bloodshot eyes.

