NYC half marathon runs new route in 2025. See the map, street closures and more for Sunday's race.

The New York City half marathon returns for 2025 on Sunday, featuring a new route from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

Race organizers say more than 27,000 people are expected to participate in the United Airlines NYC Half, as the course travels across the Brooklyn Bridge for the very first time.

Here's everything to know about when the race starts and what street closures will be in effect.

What time does the NYC half marathon start and end?

Sunday's half marathon starts around 7 a.m. with the first wave taking off at 7:20 a.m.

Wave 1: Arrive by 6:10 a.m., start 7:20 a.m.

Wave 2: Arrive by 6:40 a.m., start 7:50 a.m.

Wave 3: Arrive by 7:10 a.m., start 8:20 a.m.

Wave 4: Arrive by 7:40 a.m., start 8:50 a.m.

Wave 5: Arrive by 8:10 a.m., start 9:20 a.m.

Runners must reach the Brooklyn Bridge by 11 a.m., enter the FDR Drive by 11:30 a.m., exit the FDR Drive by 12:50 p.m. and cross the finish line before it closes at 2 p.m. -- about 4.5 hours after the start time.

Last year's winners finished the race in just over an hour on the men's side and then about 9 minutes later on the women's.

NYC half marathon 2025 route map

The course spans 13.1 miles starting on Washington Avenue near the Brooklyn Museum at Prospect Park.

Runners can access the start at two security checkpoints on Eastern Parkway near Washington and Classon avenues. Those checking a bag should use the 2/3/4 train station at Franklin Avenue, but those without a bag should use the 2/3/4 train Eastern Parkway station. Vehicle drop-off is located at Bedford Avenue and Eastern Parkway.

The course travels up Flatbush Avenue to the Brooklyn Bridge, then crosses into Manhattan and up the FDR Drive on the East Side. It then heads across town along 42nd Street to 7th Avenue, passing through Times Square and up to Central Park.

The last mile snakes through the park, before reaching the finish line on Central Park West, between West 67th and 68th streets.

Family reunion will take place on Central Park West, between West 63rd and 64th streets, and those spectators will be screened at West 64th Street and Broadway.

For an interactive course map, CLICK HERE.

NYC half marathon race tracker and results

Family, friends and other fans can track runners and their results using the New York Road Runners (NYRR) app. Simply type in a participant's name to start tracking in real-time.

The app is free to download in the Apple or Google Play stores. It also includes a course map, runner checklist and race day information.

Once runners start crossing the finish line, the results will also be available online here. Stay tuned for updates.

Street closures for NYC half marathon

Organizers say the following streets will be closed Sunday:

Eastern Parkway from Grand Army Plaza to Bedford Ave from 12:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Eastern Parkway Service Road from Grand Army Plaza to Bedford Ave from 12:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Washington Ave from Eastern Parkway to Empire Blvd. from 12:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m.

Classon Ave from Eastern Parkway to President St. from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Union St. from Classon Ave to Franklin Ave from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

President St from Classon Ave to Franklin Ave from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Carrol St from Washington Ave to Franklin Ave from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Empire Blvd from Flatbush Ave to Bedford Ave from 4:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Sullivan Place from Washington Ave to Bedford Ave from 4:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Flatbush Ave from Eastern Parkway to Ocean Ave/Empire Blvd (South Side) from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Flatbush Ave from Grand Army Plaza to Atlantic Ave from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Flatbush Ave from Atlantic Ave to Tillary St from 5:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Tillary St from Adams St/Brooklyn Bridge Blvd to Gold St. from 5:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Tillary St from Cadman Plaza to Adams St (Eastbound) from 5:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Adams St (Brooklyn Bridge Blvd) from Fulton St to Brooklyn Bridge (Northbound) from 5:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Jay St from Willoughby St to Tillary St (Northbound) from 5:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Jay Street from Sands St to Tillary St (Southbound) from 5:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Sands St & Jay St from Jay St & Sand St to Brooklyn Bridge (Westbound) from 5:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Flatbush Ave extension from Flatbush Ave to Concord St (Southbound) from 5:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Pearl St from Prospect St to Sand St (Southbound) from 5:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

BQE: Exit 29 B (Tillary St- Queens) Entrance / Exit Ramps TBD

BQE: Exit 29 (Tillary St - Staten Island) Entrance / Exit Ramps TBD

BQE Exit 28 A Cadman Plaza West/Brooklyn Bridge Exit Ramp TBD

BQE: Exit 28 B Brooklyn Bridge Exit Ramp TBD

FDR Drive from Brooklyn Bridge to 62 St (Northbound) from 5:40 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

FDR Drive from Pearl St Entrance Ramp to Exit 9 - E 42nd St (Manhattan Northbound) from 5:40 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

FDR Drive Montgomery St Entrance Ramp off Montgomery St to Exit 9 - E 42nd St (Manhattan bound - North) from 7:30 a.m. to 5:31 p.m.

FDR Drive: Exit 5 - E Houston St. / Williamsburg Bridge Entrance and Exit Ramps (Northbound traffic) from 5:40 a.m. to 1:30p.m.

Exit 7 - E 20-23rd St. Exit Ramp (Northbound traffic) from 5:40 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Exit 8 - E 34th St/Midtown Tunnel Entrance and Exit Ramps (Northbound traffic) from 5:40 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Exit 9 - E 42nd St (Northbound traffic) from 5:40 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

42nd St from 1st Ave to 7th Ave from 7:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

7th Ave from 42nd St to 56th St from 4:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

7th Ave from 56th St to Central Park South from 7:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

43rd St from 7th Ave to 6th Ave from 3:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

44th St from 7th Ave to 6th Ave from 3:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

45th St from 7th Ave to 6th Ave from 3:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

46th St from 7th Ave to 6th Ave from 3:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Central Park South from Columbus Circle to Grand Army Plaza from 7:15 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Central Park West from 59th St to 72nd St from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

W 61st St from Broadway to Central Park West from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

W 62nd from Broadway to Central Park West from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

W 63nd from Broadway to Central Park West from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

W 64th from Broadway to Central Park West from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

No parking zone:

Eastern Parkway from Washington Ave to Franklin Ave from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday

Eastern Parkway from Grand Army Plaza/Plaza St East to Franklin Ave from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday

Washington Ave from Eastern Parkway to Empire Blvd. from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday

Classon Ave from Eastern Parkway to President St. from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday

Union St. from Classon Ave to Franklin Ave from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday

President St from Classon Ave to Franklin Ave from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday

Carrol St from Washington Ave to Franklin Ave/ Dead End from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday

Sullivan Place from Washington Ave to Zenita Thompson Place from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday

Empire Blvd from Flatbush Ave to Bedford Ave from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday

Flatbush Ave from Grand Army Plaza to Ocean Ave/Empire Blvd from 12:01 a.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Sunday

Flatbush Ave from Grand Army Plaza to Tillary St from 12:01 a.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Sunday

42nd St from 1st Ave to 7th Ave from 12:01 a.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Sunday

7th Ave from 42nd St to 59th St from 12:01 a.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Sunday

W 43rd St from 7th Ave to 6th Ave from 3 a.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Sunday

W 44th St from 7th Ave to 6th Ave from 3 a.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Sunday

W 45th St from 7th Ave to 6th Ave from 3 a.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Sunday

W 46th St from 7th Ave to Broadway from 3 a.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Sunday

Central Park South from 7th Ave to Columbus Circle from 12:01 a.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Sunday

Central Park South from 7th Ave to Grand Army Plaza from 12:01 a.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Sunday

Central Park West from 59th St to 67th St from 9 a.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday