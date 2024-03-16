Watch CBS News
NYC Half Marathon set for Sunday, so be ready for street closures

NEW YORK -- The NYC Half Marathon gets underway Sunday and that means street closures impacting drivers.

The race starts at 7 a.m. in Prospect Park, Brooklyn. It then goes over the Manhattan Bridge, up the FDR Drive, into Times Square and finishes in Central Park.

Other than on New Year's Eve, this is the only day that Times Square is closed to traffic. Street closures begin at midnight and some won't reopen until 4 p.m.

For a detailed list of the closures, please click here.

First published on March 16, 2024 / 10:26 PM EDT

