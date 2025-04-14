Taxpayers in these states have beyond April 15 to file their taxes, IRS says. Here's where.

Tax tips for those running up against the deadline to file their returns

Most taxpayers are staring down an April 15 deadline for filing their taxes, unless they ask for an extension or reside in one of 13 states where the IRS has extended the filing cutoff date due to natural disasters in those areas.

The IRS on Monday said that all residents of both Arkansas and Tennessee qualify for an extension because of storms, flooding and tornadoes that affected those states starting on April 2. Instead of the normal tax deadline of April 15, residents in those states will have until Nov. 3, 2025 to file and pay any taxes that would have otherwise been due before the extended deadline, the tax agency said.

People in other states and counties that experienced natural disasters can also qualify for more time to file, the IRS said earlier this month.

The IRS often postpones deadlines for taxpayers in areas that have been subject to natural disasters because of the upheaval that such events can have on businesses and people. In 2025, the IRS says residents in across 13 states can qualify for more time to file because of such issues, although in some cases — such as with the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles — only the residents of impacted counties can qualify for the extra time.

"The IRS automatically provides filing and penalty relief to any taxpayer with an IRS address of record located in the disaster area," the tax agency said on Monday. "These taxpayers do not need to contact the agency to get this relief."

People who live outside those regions but who need more time to file their taxes can also ask for an automatic extension, which gives them until Oct. 15 to file their tax forms. However, they'll still need to pay by April 15 if they owe the IRS any money.

Here's what to know about the states where people have more time to file.

May 1, 2025 tax deadline

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina : all taxpayers in these states have until May 1 to file and pay.

and : all taxpayers in these states have until May 1 to file and pay. Alaska : taxpayers in the City and Borough of Juneau have until May 1.

: taxpayers in the City and Borough of Juneau have until May 1. New Mexico : taxpayers in Chaves County have until May 1.

: taxpayers in Chaves County have until May 1. Virginia: taxpayers in Albemarle, Appomattox, Bedford, Bland and Botetourt counties; Bristol City; Buchanan, Buckingham, Carroll and Charlotte counties; Covington City; Craig County; Danville City; Dickenson and Floyd counties; Galax City; Giles, Grayson, Greene, Lee, Madison, Montgomery and Nelson counties; Norton City; Patrick, Pittsylvania and Pulaski counties; Radford City; Roanoke City; Roanoke, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties have until May 1.

Oct. 15, 2025 deadline

Los Angeles County in California: Individuals and businesses impacted by the January wildfires have until Oct. 15 to file and pay.

Nov. 3, 2025 tax deadline

Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee : All taxpayers have until Nov. 3 to file and pay any taxes they owe to the IRS.

and : All taxpayers have until Nov. 3 to file and pay any taxes they owe to the IRS. West Virginia: Taxpayers in Boone, Greenbrier, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers, Wayne and Wyoming counties have until Nov. 3.