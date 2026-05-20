NYC Council Speaker Julie Menin rekindles school buffer zones bill. Here's how.

Last month, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani vetoed the controversial "buffer zone" bill for protests outside of schools.

City Council Speaker Julie Menin is now trying to make changes to keep the mayor from vetoing it again.

Why the original bill came up short

If the mayor had signed the bill into law, it would have required the NYPD to establish a plan for outside educational facilities.

"Protests around schools is, sorry for the trite metaphor, is as American as apple pie," said Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union.

The bill was part of a City Council plan to combat antisemitism, but its opponents argued the legislation would restrict free speech.

"The effect that may mute our young people from raising their voices at a time when everyone is under attack makes no sense at all," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.

Menin's new approach to 175B

While Speaker Menin insisted that she has enough support to override the mayor's veto, she is tweaking the bill instead.

"We will introduce and hold a hearing on amended legislation that more clearly defines educational facilities as early childhood education sites and most K through 12 schools," Menin said.

Institutions like teaching hospitals and libraries, as well as colleges and universities will be excluded in this 2.0 version.

In other words, the NYPD would not be required to create a buffer zone plan for protests like the ones that took place at Columbia University.

CBS News New York's Ali Bauman asked Menin if taking colleges out of the new iteration of the bill will take the teeth out of the bill.

"Well, first of all, at Columbia they're under a consent decree, and I used to be on the Board of Trustees of Columbia, so they are under a consent decree. And what the bill, the original bill, 175B, wouldn't have affected what was happening inside the actual campus of Columbia, because we would not have jurisdiction around policing around that. That would only affect, if you're familiar, Broadway or Amsterdam. So it wouldn't have had an impact on Columbia in terms of the protests," Menin said.

"Look, at the end of the day, we heard a lot of feedback from students at different nursery schools, at kindergarten, at different programs that were located within synagogues, that were located within community centers and JCCs and 92nd Street Ys. This encompasses all of that, and that is why today you saw support from organizations like UJA and JCRC, who were incredibly supportive of this amended version, and also who appreciated that the amended version brings in more members," Menin added. "I mean, we all should be joined in the fight against antisemitism, and so anytime we can actually get a broader coalition, I think that is a positive."

Mayor Mamdani's response

City Hall spokesman Sam Raskin said Mayor Mamdani will review the legislation, adding, "The mayor believes New York City must remain a place where students can access their schools safely, as well as exercise their constitutional right to protest."

The twin of this bill, which requires the NYPD to establish a buffer plan for protests outside houses of worship, passed the City Council with such a majority that it could not be vetoed.