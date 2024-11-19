NYC congestion pricing facing a long fight. "Game on" says N.J. Rep. Josh Gottheimer.

N.J. Rep. Josh Gottheimer says it's "game on" in his battle against congestion pricing

N.J. Rep. Josh Gottheimer says it's "game on" in his battle against congestion pricing

FORT LEE, N.J. -- New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer is trying to throw a monkey wrench into Gov. Kathy Hochul's congestion pricing plan with a number of federal maneuvers that, he hopes, will delay the MTA from turning the cameras on.

The MTA board on Monday approved the $9 fee to enter Manhattan below 60th Street. The tolling plan is set to begin on Jan. 5.

"Game on"

The truck traffic on the George Washington Bridge was heavy Tuesday, and its expected to get a whole lot worse once the tolling plan starts and trucks take the bridge to avoid the new fees.

Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich says it's simply untenable for his town.

"With an additional 20% to 25% traffic, which is what's projected with congestion pricing, we are going to be at a complete standstill. Our ambulances aren't going to get to where they need to be. Our police aren't going to get where they need to go," Sokolich said.

That's why Gottheimer is once again vowing to stop fellow Democrat Hochul and the MTA from going ahead with the plan.

"We stopped the congestion tax once. We'll stop it again. Game on," Gottheimer said.

Here's how Gottheimer plans to fight

Gottheimer has several new maneuvers. The first involves demanding that federal officials conduct a new environment impact study. He says the new $9 fee will change traffic patterns dramatically.

"According to federal rules, material changes to a proposal of this magnitude should automatically trigger a re-evaluation of this plan by the U.S. Department of Transportaion and the Federal Highway Administration," Gottheimer said.

New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat, says he plans to defeat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's congestion pricing plan. CBS News New York

The congressman also has a package of bills to stop New York from charging drivers a fee to enter Manhattan's Central Business District. It includes:

A bill to prevent the feds from funding MTA capital projects if a congestion fee is charged

Legislation to prevent implementation unless New York reviews the consent of each affected state

A demand for an economic impact study to determine the consequences of congestion pricing on workers, residents and businesses

"Let me be clear to you, New York. If you don't back down again we will stand and fight New Jersey-style," Gottheimer said. "This is about Jersey pocketbooks and protecting our children and the environment."

Hochul on Tuesday once again defended her decision to push forward with congestion pricing. During a fireside chat with the Partnership for New York City she said it was her duty to help unclog the streets so that businesses can flourish.