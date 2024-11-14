What to know about NYC's congestion pricing start date and rollout timeline

NEW YORK -- Congestion pricing could start as early as January 2025 in New York City, but the controversial toll still has a few more hurdles to pass before it becomes a reality.

New York Gov. Hochul publicly announced her plan to restart with the program, which she paused just weeks before the initial rollout back in June.

Here's everything to know about the updated timeline and what has to happen next.

When does NYC congestion pricing start?

While the official start date hasn't been announced, Hochul said congestion pricing could begin as early as the new year.

The plan still has to pass an MTA vote on the new pricing structure. The next board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 20.

It also has to go through a federal review process, and the scanners need to be tested before a start date can be set.

Get up to speed on congestion pricing

Hochul's revised plan would charge most drivers $9 to enter Manhattan's Congestion Relief Zone during peak hours, which are from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

Some exemptions have been carved out for emergency and government vehicles, school and commuter buses, low-income drivers and those with medical conditions that prevent them from taking mass transit.

The Congestion Relief Zone covers 60th Street and below, encompassing the Lincoln, Holland, Hugh L. Carey and Queens Midtown tunnels, and the Queensboro, Williamsburg, Manhattan and Brooklyn bridges.

Why is congestion pricing making a comeback?

The governor suddenly paused the program in June, saying the initial $15 fee was too steep. Earlier this week, she said she was in conversation with federal partners about re-launching the plan at a reduced rate of $9.

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump has said he would kill congestion pricing, and New York Rep. Mike Lawler pledged to put forward a bill that would deny the MTA any federal funds while the program is in effect.

With the Republicans taking control of the White House, U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, New York has to act now in order to get the plan off the ground.