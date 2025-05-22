Latest NYC congestion pricing deadline comes and goes, tolling remains in effect

The most recent deadline set by the Trump administration for for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to halt the city's congestion pricing has come and gone.

The cameras remain on, and congestion pricing is still in effect.

Trump administration officials told Hochul that if the cameras weren't switched off by Wednesday, New York may lose some federal funding and the federal government "may implement compliance actions as soon as May 28."

Hochul's office was unmoved.

"Congestion pricing is lawful -- and it's effective. Traffic is down, business is up, and the cameras are staying on," a spokesperson said.

MTA sends letter responding to Secretary Duffy

In April, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sent a letter to Hochul warning "New York risks serious consequences" if it keeps congestion pricing in place.

Duffy warned Hochul that if congestion pricing was still up and running after May 21 and Hochul didn't satisfactorily explain why, then on May 28, the Federal Highway Administration may:

Halt all advance construction projects throughout Manhattan except for those deemed essential for safety

Halt all environmental approvals for projects in Manhattan, except for safety projects

Halt Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) amendments

Duffy has previously said, however, that he has no plans to halt the the Second Avenue Subway and Hudson Tunnel Gateway projects.

Wednesday, the MTA sent a reply. In their letter, they say that Duffy's decision about congestion pricing "has already been made, and that is is 'an opportunity to be heard' in name only.

The MTA said when Duffy revoked federal approval for congestion pricing, he did not give "any notice or due process before that alleged termination, and he cannot cure that failure now through a sham exchange of letters."

The MTA's letter goes on to argue that congestion pricing is legal, proper and that Duffy has no authority to terminate it, or undertake his threatened compliance measures listed above.

Recent data about congestion pricing

The most recent data from the MTA showed that more cars have been flowing into the congestion zone since the start of the program. On Day 1 of congestion pricing, there were about 410,000 vehicles that entered the zone, but as recently as May 10, there were 524,000.

Even with that increase, the MTA says the average amount of vehicles in the zone remains 12% less than prior to the implementation of congestion pricing.