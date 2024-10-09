Watch CBS News
NYC starts lowering speed limit as Sammy's Law takes effect. Here's what drivers need to know.

By Zinnia Maldonado

NYC starts lowering speed limits with first location in Brooklyn
NYC starts lowering speed limits with first location in Brooklyn 01:43

NEW YORK -- New York City started lowering the speed limit to 20 mph on Wednesday in part of Brooklyn, the first of many places to see the change.

The corner along Prospect Park West is where 12-year-old Sammy Eckstein was killed by a car 11 years ago. His family has been advocating for Sammy's Law ever since.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the bill into law back in May. It allows the city to set its own speed limits below the current 25 mph.

Sammy's family grateful to see life-saving change

Eckstein's family was on hand as the 25 mph sign was replaced with the new 20 mph speed limit. His father said he hopes it prevents other families from having to deal with a tragedy.

"It's gratifying to finally see them reduce the speed limit here and elsewhere in the city, because lower speeds save lives. It's as simple as that," Gary Eckstein said.

DOT plans to lower more speed limits citywide

DOT officials said they plan to institute a Regional Slow Zone in each borough, hopefully by the end of the year. 

The DOT previously announced plans to ultimately reduce speed limits at 250 locations. Officials said at the time they were targeting roads near schools and open or shared streets. 

See the full list of those proposed locations here.

Zinnia Maldonado
