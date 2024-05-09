NYC speed limit may be lowered to 20 MPH after Gov. Hochul signs Sammy's Law. Here's what drivers should know.

New York City to be given authority to lower speed limit to 20 MPH

New York City to be given authority to lower speed limit to 20 MPH

New York City to be given authority to lower speed limit to 20 MPH

NEW YORK -- New York City's speed limit may soon be lowered to 20 MPH.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Sammy's Law Thursday, which grants New York City the authority to lower the citywide speed limit from 25 MPH to 20 MPH.

If approved by the New York City Council, the maximum speed limit would drop to 20 MPH, but it could be as low as 10 MPH in designated "slow zones" to help control traffic.

"New York City will be able to take back its streets," Hochul said at the bill signing. "What that means, we're taking back the streets, making them safer for people, slowing down drivers and saving lives."

The law has Mayor Eric Adams' support, but the City Council must approve any new speed limits first.

"Years ago, when I was a state senator, we started a campaign of decreasing the speed limit with some of the advocates then, and little did we know that the people who stand behind us, Families for Safe Streets, they stated that we're going to turn our pain into purpose," said Adams.

Fighting for Sammy's Law for a decade

New York state lawmakers passed Sammy's Law in April. It was named after 12-year-old Sammy Cohen Eckstein, who was struck and killed by a speeding driver in Park Slope, Brooklyn in 2013.

Amy Cohen has been fighting for a slower speed limit since her son's death.

"Together we have poured out our hearts to fight for change, and we are just so thrilled that finally the bill will become law," said Cohen, an advocate with Families for Safe Streets, after the New York State Legislature sent the bill to Hochul's desk.

At the time, some drivers told CBS New York they think 25 MPH is already too slow.

"Too low as it is. The city's making fits of money. Have you seen all the speed cameras all over the place?" one cab driver said.

"It's definitely annoying to go slower, but safety, maybe in certain zones," said Danny Parache, who lives in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

Lawmakers had said more than 2,200 people, including 96 children, were killed in traffic violence in New York City since the death of Cohen's son.