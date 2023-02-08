Some Nyack parents calling for school to end contract with Aramark after culturally insensitive meal was served at middle school

NYACK, N.Y. -- A week after a culturally insensitive meal was served at Nyack Middle School, parents showed up to the school board meeting to voice their concerns.

"I'm tired of hearing the phrase 'We hope that this never happens again' because we know that it will," one person said.

Tuesday night's Nyack School Board meeting addressed the recent chicken-waffles-and-watermelon meal served on the first day of Black History Month that left some families in an uproar. Watermelon was never on the menu.

"It's an important message to send to the kids, too, that hey, we're not going to do business with this vendor anymore," parent Kal Toth said.

More than 100 people have signed a petition to end the current contract with Aramark, the food service provider. Some are urging the board to look at local vendors.

"Not just the money, they're accountable to the people they know," Nyack resident Brenda Ross said.

But not everyone agrees.

"We're in the business of educating, and so the best thing for us to do in the moment is to educate the folks who did this," said Nyack NAACP President Nikki Hines.

There is an option to cancel next year's contract, but the board president, Jen Marraccino, says food service can be a challenge due to costs.

She added, "We need to align with federal and state guidelines to make sure that kids are getting healthy meals that have fruits and vegetables and the different food categories."

Some parents says it's a shame the school has gained all of this attention for this incident as opposed to the good that happens here.

The school's next monthly sensitivity training will be held this Thursday and Friday. The board president says Aramark employees have signed up to attend.