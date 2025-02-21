New York prison guard strike continues for 5th day

A wildcat strike by New York prison guards has entered its fifth day Friday, as Gov. Kathy Hochul has deployed National Guard troops to 40 state prisons as a result.

The correction officers say they're protesting forced overtime and dangerous working conditions. They are seeking better pay, improved searches of visitors and changes to the HALT Act, which limits the use of solitary confinement for prisoners who are prone to violence.

The strike is not authorized by the correction officers' union and is illegal under the state's Taylor Law, which imposes potential fines or other sanctions.

On Thursday, Hochul's administration said officers who return to work would not face discipline and that it would suspend provisions of the HALT Act. Daniel Martuscello III, commissioner of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, also issued a memo offering a 2.5x rate for overtime.

The union voted to approve a new collective bargaining agreement with the state last year, but those on strike say it did not go far enough, since staffing is at 70% of the pre-pandemic levels.

Hochul has been pushing for an immediate end to the wildcat strike.

"This chaos was created by the passing of several bad pieces of legislation, including HALT," Republican State Sen. George Borrello said. "I think it's a sure sign that she realizes what she has done has made things worse and not better."

The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said it had to call State Police and other agencies to restore order at the Riverview Correctional Facility in St. Lawrence County, where dorms were left unsupervised.

Visitation at state prisons was canceled across New York, including both personal and legal visits, amid the strike.