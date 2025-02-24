Watch CBS News
Local News

NYS corrections officers' prison guard strike enters new week. Both sides meeting with mediator today.

By Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

Striking New York state prison guards set to meet with mediator
Striking New York state prison guards set to meet with mediator 00:34

As the corrections officers strike continues at New York state prisons, both sides are set to meet with a mediator on Monday. 

For more than a week, corrections officers and sergeants have refused to report for duty at 36 of the state's 42 prisons. Others are working while walking the picket lines. 

Gov. Kathy Hochul deployed thousands of National Guard members to "help maintain general order and wellness" at impacted prisons. The state also canceled all visitations for personal and legal purposes

The strike is not authorized by the corrections officers' union and it is illegal under New York's Taylor Law, which can impose fines or sanctions.

NY prison guard strike takes aim at HALT Act

The striking guards say they are upset with forced overtime and working conditions they describe as "inhumane." They're also speaking out against the HALT Act, which reduces the use of solitary confinement for prisoners who are prone to violence. 

Since the HALT Act took effect, assaults on prison staff increased more than 40%. Assemblyman Brian Maher told CBS News New York it's hindering recruitment of new prison guards, while 50 officers quit or retire every two weeks.   

Meanwhile, supporters of the HALT Act say the law was intended to curb abuse, like putting incarcerated people in solitary for 23 hours a day for minor offenses. 

Last Thursday, Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello III issued a memo offering two times the hourly rate for overtime, rescinding a controversial staffing directive and suspending certain provisions of the HALT Act. The state's offer will be at the center of Monday's mediation.

Renee Anderson

Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.