As NY prison guard strike continues, visitation is canceled in all facilities

As New York state prison guards continue their unauthorized strike, all visitations are canceled at facilities statewide, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced Thursday. DOCCS did not provide a reason for the cancellation.

The cancellation impacts both personal and legal visits for people who are incarcerated at the state's 42 prisons, according to a statement from the Center for Community Alternatives.

"We demand the immediate restoration of personal and legal visits for all people currently incarcerated in New York State prisons and urgent action by the Governor and DOCCS Commissioner to ensure people inside have access to medical and mental health care, food, medicine, heat, electricity, showers, and other basic necessities. The cancellation of visits and the current humanitarian crisis is an unacceptable violation of basic human rights," the CCA wrote.

NY State Police called to restore order at Riverview

DOCCS reported an incident overnight at Riverview Correctional Facility in St. Lawrence County, where the dorms were left unsupervised. New York State Police, along with several other agencies, were called in to restore order.

"Their efforts were instrumental in regaining control of the facility and preventing further escalation," DOCCS said in a statement. "The safety and security of our staff, incarcerated individuals, and the broader community remain our top priority,"

The corrections officers' strike entered its fourth day Thursday at 36 prison statewide. The strike is not authorized by the union, and it is illegal under the state's Taylor Law. Striking guards could be fined or face other sanctions.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul deployed 3,500 members of the New York National Guard to "help maintain general order and wellness." She also secured a court order to end the walkout and appointed a mediator to work toward a resolution.

"I am directing everyone involved in these unlawful strikes to stop these actions immediately. Legal action has already commenced to ensure compliance," the governor said in a video.

Why are NY prison guards on strike?

Union officials say corrections officers are protesting for better pay, heightened searches of visitors and reversing recent reforms that limit solitary confinement.

As CBS News New York's Tony Aiello reported, the timing of the strike is interesting. Just a year ago, 73% of the union membership voted to approve a new collective bargaining agreement with New York state. But the striking guards say the contract failed to adequately address concerns. Staffing is at 70% of pre-pandemic levels.

"Staffing crisis! These guys are being mandated to work 16- and 24-hour shifts, almost on a daily basis. It's a security issue. How can you do that work when you're that tired? This is a highly demanding job," spokesman Israel Sanchez said Wednesday on the picket lines outside Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Westchester County.

There's also anger at the so-called "Halt Act," which greatly reduced solitary confinement for incarcerated people who are prone to violence.

"Now these guys are all in population, they commit a major offense, they remain in population where they can hurt others and hurt us," Sanchez said.

Hochul says her office has worked to improve salaries, benefits and working conditions for corrections officers, as well as increase protections with body scanners and reducing contraband. She also says her office is working to improve recruitment and hire more officers.

