Watch CBS News
Local News

NY Auto Show 2025 starts today at Javits Center in NYC. Here's everything to know.

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
Read Full Bio
Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

A peek inside the New York International Auto Show on opening day
A peek inside the New York International Auto Show on opening day 02:11

The New York International Auto Show rolls into the Javits Center today in New York City.

This is the car show's 125th anniversary, featuring 28 manufacturers, 11 specialty exhibits and four test tracks. 

When is the NY Auto Show? 2025 dates

Carmakers Show Off Their Newest Models At New York International Auto Show
A 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz and a 1967 Volkswagen Bus on display at the New York International Auto Show on April 16, 2025 in New York City. ADAM GRAY / Getty Images

The show officially opens to the public on Friday, April 18 and runs through Sunday, April 27. 

That's 10 days to explore all the exhibits and experiences. 

CLICK HERE for the 2025 show map.

NY Auto Show returns to Javits Center

Jacob Javits Convention Center is located at 429 11th Ave. between 34th and 40th streets on Manhattan's West Side. 

Visitors are encouraged to use mass transit, including: 

  • Subway to 34th Street/Hudson Yards, 34th Street/Penn Station or 42nd Street
  • Bus on the M34 or M42 lines
  • NJ Transit, Amtrak or LIRR to Penn Station
  • Metro-North to Grand Central, then 7 train or M42 bus
  • NYC Ferry to Midtown West/Pier 7

For drivers looking to park in the area, SpotHero is the official event partner and has special rates for attendees. 

NY Auto Show hours and schedule

Carmakers Show Off Their Newest Models At New York International Auto Show
A miniature landscape inside the trunk of a 2025 Toyota 4Runner sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the New York International Auto Show on April 16, 2025 in New York City. ADAM GRAY / Getty Images

The Javits Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Organizers say it will stay open on Easter Sunday, April 20. 

While it officially starts on Friday, the "opening day" festivities will kick off Saturday, April 19. The celebration begins at 8:30 a.m. before the show floor opens at 10 a.m.

NY Auto Show tickets and discounts

General admission tickets are still available for $22 for adults or $8 for children ages 3 to 12. 

Visitors can also purchase early access tickets so they can skip the line and enter an hour before the show opens. 

Five different guides also offer tours, and there are discounts for 20 or more tickets

Renee Anderson

Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.