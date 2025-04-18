NY Auto Show 2025 starts today at Javits Center in NYC. Here's everything to know.

A peek inside the New York International Auto Show on opening day

The New York International Auto Show rolls into the Javits Center today in New York City.

This is the car show's 125th anniversary, featuring 28 manufacturers, 11 specialty exhibits and four test tracks.

When is the NY Auto Show? 2025 dates

A 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz and a 1967 Volkswagen Bus on display at the New York International Auto Show on April 16, 2025 in New York City. ADAM GRAY / Getty Images

The show officially opens to the public on Friday, April 18 and runs through Sunday, April 27.

That's 10 days to explore all the exhibits and experiences.

NY Auto Show returns to Javits Center

Jacob Javits Convention Center is located at 429 11th Ave. between 34th and 40th streets on Manhattan's West Side.

Visitors are encouraged to use mass transit, including:

Subway to 34th Street/Hudson Yards, 34th Street/Penn Station or 42nd Street

Bus on the M34 or M42 lines

NJ Transit, Amtrak or LIRR to Penn Station

Metro-North to Grand Central, then 7 train or M42 bus

NYC Ferry to Midtown West/Pier 7

For drivers looking to park in the area, SpotHero is the official event partner and has special rates for attendees.

NY Auto Show hours and schedule

A miniature landscape inside the trunk of a 2025 Toyota 4Runner sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the New York International Auto Show on April 16, 2025 in New York City. ADAM GRAY / Getty Images

The Javits Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Organizers say it will stay open on Easter Sunday, April 20.

While it officially starts on Friday, the "opening day" festivities will kick off Saturday, April 19. The celebration begins at 8:30 a.m. before the show floor opens at 10 a.m.

NY Auto Show tickets and discounts

General admission tickets are still available for $22 for adults or $8 for children ages 3 to 12.

Visitors can also purchase early access tickets so they can skip the line and enter an hour before the show opens.

Five different guides also offer tours, and there are discounts for 20 or more tickets.