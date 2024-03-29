Watch CBS News
Watch Live: New York Auto Show opens with hottest trends of 2024

By John Dias

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The annual New York Auto Show opens Friday at the Javits Center on Manhattan's West Side. 

Car buffs have a chance to check out the latest models and industry trends. Among the cars on display is a Rolls-Royce that comes with its own champagne glasses.

Dozens of manufacturers are on hand, along with 10 exhibits, including cars owned by celebrities like Elvis and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. There are also four test tracks, and something to experience for the whole family.

The auto show has been held for 124 years in New York, giving people a glimpse into the future. It runs though April 7, with events from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. most days. Tickets are still on sale, and range from $22 to $60 for adults. 

CBS New York's John Dias is live at the auto show for our streaming platform CBS News New York. 

John Dias is an Emmy-nominated reporter. He joined CBS2 News in November 2017.

First published on March 29, 2024 / 8:00 AM EDT

