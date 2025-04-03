More than half of New Yorkers still don't have Real ID as deadline nears, officials say

In just about a month, Americans will need a Real ID to go through airport security, or enter most federal buildings.

As the May 7 deadline approaches, the final warnings to be ready are increasing.

"About 43% of people in New York state who have a photo ID are already Real ID-compliant," said Lisa Koumjian of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.

Koumjian says that leaves millions of adults who might run into trouble when they try to board a flight on or after May 7.

How to get a Real ID or Enhanced Driver's License

Getting a Real ID, which has a star in the corner, requires an in-person visit to your state's DMV. The same is true of an Enhanced Driver's License, or EDL, but it is only currently available In New York, Michigan, Minnesota, Vermont, and Washington. An EDL, which has an American flag in the corner, also covers all of the same travel requirements.

Typically you'll need a valid ID, passport or birth certificate, proof of your Social Security number and date of birth, plus two items proving state residency to get either.

A valid passport is an acceptable alternative, along with a handful of other documents, including a card from the "Global Entry" program.

What may happens if you try to fly without a Real ID

So the big question is what happens after May 7 if you show up at the airport and you don't have a compliant ID or passport?

The Transportation Security Administration says that is still being worked out.

"We'll inform them, next week, exactly what the process is gonna be," TSA Security Director John Essig said, adding if that also means some who are not yet Real ID-compliant may not be able to take their flight, "I can't even say. We'll let everyone know exactly what's gonna go on."

Your best bet is to not wait around any longer.

"I have to bring my passport with me, yeah, and then I have to look into the whole process of getting the Real ID, so that should be fun," said Giana Labanca, who was flying to Miami from LaGuardia Airport on Thursday.

Traveler Deena Goidel offered some musical advice, singing "Get your ID right now, oh yeah!"