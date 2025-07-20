Plainfield, N.J. flood victims to get some relief, thanks to benefit concert. Here's more on how you can help.

Two devastating storms earlier this month wreaked havoc on communities in Plainfield, New Jersey. On Sunday, a benefit concert was held to help flood victims.

City officials say the money will help those who have lost their homes and have no insurance.

At least $65,000 raised at show at Plainfield High School

The sounds of music at Plainfield High School was uplifting and a much-needed tune as people filed in with their hearts full of warmth and their wallets open.

City officials say so far they have raised more than $65,000 for victims of the July 3 and July 14 storms and flooding that killed four people and left a path of destruction, inundating homes and streets and taking down trees.

With that came the arduous process of cleaning up and the strain on the city workers tasked with doing it. Plainfield Mayor Adrian Mapp didn't have an estimate how much damage was caused, but said city leaders are getting ready to pass an emergency resolution to get $5 million to reimburse the city for expenses incurred.

"So much damage, and so, there's a lot to be made. And we know that the flood insurance isn't gonna cover most of the damage. And in some cases, most people don't have much choice, and that's why we need to have these kinds of people and the legislation that sends them to know that is local, local, right, local legislation," Mapp said.

"Insurance doesn't cover everything"

Those who showed up to help weren't just from Plainfield but from all parts of New Jersey and even Pennsylvania. There were current residents and even some who have moved away but came back to lend a hand.

"Insurance doesn't cover everything. I've never been in a studio where there was a death. Funerals are expensive, so if I can help by giving a couple of dollars to help the family, even though I don't live here," former Plainfield resident Renee Sterling said.

The concert was scheduled to end at 8 p.m, but you can still donate after on the city's official website.