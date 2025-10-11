Nor'easter's expected arrival prompts New Jersey Office of Emergency Management to active Operations Center

In advance the impending nor'easter, the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management activated its Operations Center on Saturday.

Acting Gov. Tahesha Way also declared a state of emergency, which is to take effect at 10 p.m. and stay in effect well into Monday.

The state is bracing for moderate to major coastal flooding and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Forecasts show some areas could see up to three inches of rain.

Way said she's working closely with several departments to make sure everything is in place.

Residents getting ready to batten down the hatches

On Friday, members of Monmouth County's OEM filled hundreds of sandbags, cleared the beach, and positioned high-water vehicles.

Residents will also want to keep a close eye on NJ Transit. Officials say weather conditions could impact service.

Throughout coastal areas, residents were out and about Saturday grabbing essentials and preparing their homes so they can weather the storm.

"I'm shopping for food so I don't have to come back out," Paramus resident Erica Geralds said.

"Definitely batteries, bottled water, flashlights, candles, so, all of that," Jessica Salgado said.

"I'm just tying down the stuff in the back yard, the law chairs, and covering the grill and everything," Adrian Smith added.

Con Edison at the ready in New York

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging residents to stay alert and take steps to prepare for the storm. She said personnel and equipment is on standby to respond to flooding and downed trees. In the Westchester County town of Greenberg, drivers lined up to pick up sandbags.

Con Edison said it is bringing in 900 mutual aid workers to help respond to the storm.