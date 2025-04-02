Bronx neighbors say noisy car meetups are unbearable, as NYPD seizes vehicles

Bronx residents want more NYPD enforcement of noisy car meetups

Noisy car meetups are becoming a serious nuisance for some residents in the Bronx. They say vehicles with souped-up sound systems have been congregating near Van Cortlandt Park.

"I drove by them one evening to investigate," Woodlawn resident Brian Andersson said. "It nearly blew me out of my seat. It's just staggering."

The New York City Police Department took action against a car meetup last Saturday night. Dozens of people and vehicles were clogging Jerome Avenue, partying and listening to super loud sound systems installed in many of the cars.

Police seized four vehicles, wrote 24 summonses and made three arrests.

Residents say this happens regularly. The meetups, called "chipeo," are popular in the Dominican and Puerto Rican communities.

"We're not trying to bother nobody"

Audio shops such as Elite in Longwood, the Bronx are where car owners will drop up to $25,000 to put elaborate speaker systems in their rides. Jorge, the owner of a tricked-out Honda seized over the weekend, spoke to CBS News New York's Tony Aiello on the phone.

Jorge's car with a sound system attached. NYPD

"We're not trying to bother nobody. I know everybody's trying to have peace, everybody's trying to sleep," Jorge said.

He said one reason Jerome Avenue was chosen is because it's between Van Cortlandt Park and Woodlawn Cemetery.

"We try to go to areas where there's not a lot of houses," Jorge said.

Bronx residents want more enforcement

But residents of Woodlawn, a quarter mile from the site on Jerome, say the speakers are so loud it impacts their quality of life.

"The people who live right on the other side of the cemetery just say it's completely unbearable," Peter Anderson said.

"Some nights I don't hear it. Other nights my windows rattle," Brian Andersson said.

Residents hope enforcement is not a one-time thing. They'd like to see the NYPD turn up the heat to turn down the noise.