Bronx business owners share frustration over MTA construction

A few Bronx business owners are expressing their frustrations about their storefronts being partially concealed due to MTA construction.

Fencing and concrete barricades block many of the storefronts along Broadway near Van Cortlandt Park, partially hiding a great portion of the businesses' signs and eliminating parking.

According to an MTA spokesperson, the project at the Van Cortlandt Park-242nd Street Station began in late October of 2024 with expected completion in 2026. Crews are installing an elevator and replacing the century-old elevated station.

A spokesperson with MTA said the construction is still active, but reevaluation is being done after a sewer line was found outside of the original blueprint. The spokesperson continued by saying it's not uncommon for that to happen.

An MTA spokesperson released a statement saying in part: "We have worked closely with communities and businesses since last spring and will continue to do so to shrink the construction footprint and height of the barrier to complete this project on schedule and under budget."

"There's no access"

One of the businesses impacted by the construction is Broadway Joe's Pizza.

Louie Porco shared the pizza shop has been in his family since his father opened the doors in 1969. The restaurant has stood the test of time, but Porco shared concern over about the business' bottom line since the construction took place.

"Business was pretty good, you know, before construction. But since construction, it's been down 35%," Porco said.

Also feeling the sting from the construction is Aubakr Algazali, the owner of Gourmet Market and Bagel Deli, who shared that he had to shut down his second establishment on the same strip just weeks after it opened due to the MTA construction.

"We shut it down. We were open for three weeks. We lose a business. You know, I have to pay the rent through now and it's closed. And here, we owe rent, too. We owe a lot of money," Algazali said.

Porco hopes something will be done soon to bring business back to normal.

"That's the main thing. Give us some parking spots. Cut it down a little bit. It's too much, too big. There's no access. People gotta go all the way around to get to us," Porco said.

