Noah Kahan announces NYC show this summer as part of "The Great Divide" tour

Popular folk and pop singer-songwriter Noah Kahan will be bringing his tour to New York City in the summer.

Kahan announced "The Great Divide" tour on a commercial break during the Grammy Awards on Sunday night while debuting his new music video.

He released the dates in an Instagram post on Monday morning, with a concert in Queens on the list. The singer will perform at Citi Field on July 18, with singer-songwriter Gigi Perez as the opening act.

His upcoming album, which the tour is named after, is scheduled to be released on April 24. The summer tour will kick off on June 11 in Orlando, Florida, and stop in stadiums across the country and in Canada.

How to access Noah Kahan presale tickets

Fans can sign up for access to the presale on Kahan's website by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. Presale tickets will be up for grabs starting at noon on Feb. 10.

General on sale will take place at noon on Feb. 12.

Kahan's return to NYC

The "Stick Season" singer is no stranger to the Big Apple.

Kahan previously played two sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden in 2024, a show at Radio City Music Hall in 2023, two shows at Webster Hall in 2021 and one at Terminal 5 in 2018. He also performed on Saturday Night Live in December 2023.